Booker T Washington cornerback Keuan Parker has eliminated over half of his college offers.
Parker, a junior, announced Monday in a tweet his top college choices, which included Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Baylor, Michigan State and SMU. He has 13 total offers, eliminating schools such as Tulsa, Iowa State and Oregon.
Parker, listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, is a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports and Rivals. Both sites also have Parker ranked as the sixth best recruit in the state, while 247Sports has him as the 30th best cornerback in the upcoming class, compared to Rivals' No. 40 ranking.