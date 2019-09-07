Booker T. Washington High graduate Dax Hill made his first catch as a Michigan Wolverine on Saturday.
One of the nation's top recruits a year ago, Hill made a splash with a 25-yard catch on a fake punt during Michigan's 24-21 double-overtime win over Army.
Five-star true freshman S Daxton Hill with a big catch on a fake punt to extend Michigan'd drive. pic.twitter.com/eAUgFK1HbN— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) September 7, 2019
Hill was recruited as a safety, but playing special teams and some offense had been talked about among Michigan coaches.
“Yeah, I think there’ll be a fight about that (between the offensive and defensive coaches)," tight ends coach Sherrone Moore told the Detroit Free Press in June. "I think there’ll be some of that. But we’ll see.
Hill's catch, which included a nice move to make a defender miss, came on a fake punt on fourth and 10 with Army leading 7-0 in the first quarter. It led the Michigan's first touchdown of the game.
Last week, Hill played but didn't register any stats in an opening-week win over Middle Tennessee State.
The Wolverines travel to Wisconsin next week.