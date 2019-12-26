Booker T. Washington guard Bryce Thompson is in a strong position to win the Tournament of Champions’ most valuable player award for a second consecutive year — a feat that has only been accomplished four times previously.
On Thursday, Thompson scored 31 points to lead the Class 6A top-ranked Hornets past Class B No. 1 Duke 81-33 in the 55th annual TofC quarterfinals at the Mabee Center.
Thompson, a Kansas signee, was 6-of-10 on 3-pointers. He also had three rebounds and three assists.
“He’s unbelievable,” Washington coach Conley Phipps II said. “He hit some tough shots all game long, he competed, got other guys involved. We know he’s going to play well, that’s what he’s always done.”
Booker T. Washington (5-1) advances to meet 4A No. 2 OKC Heritage Hall (7-1) in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Trey Alexander had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead Heritage Hall past 3A No. 1 OKC Millwood 47-40. Alexander is the state’s top college recruit in the Class of 2021 and Thompson has that ranking in the Class of 2020.
“That would be a great matchup,” Thompson said. “Trey Alexander is a great player.”
In the other semifinal, second-ranked Memorial (10-2) will face No. 1 Del City (5-0) in a rematch of last year’s 5A state final. Kavon Key had career-highs of 24 points and 17 rebounds to lead the three-time defending 5A champion Chargers over 2A No. 7 Okemah 56-48 and Del City defeated Class A No. 4 Garber 66-58.
“Del City is definitely one of the most talented teams in this state,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “It will be a good barometer of what we need to get better at going forward.”
B.T. Washington 81, Duke 33
Thompson scored 15 in the first quarter, including a pair of 3s, to lift the Hornets into a 24-12 lead and they were never threatened.
“It was good. Get out there, get all that food off of you,” Thompson said. “I was eating good yesterday. And to get a win against a pretty solid team is good and good for us moving forward.”
The Hornets struggled at times in the middle two quarters before outscoring Duke 31-5 in the fourth, sparked by a pair of Thompson 3-pointers.
”We got a little bit out of our routine, we didn’t shoot around this morning because of the time frame (1:30 tipoff) of the game,” Phipps said. “But we did some good things, we played much better in the second half, we played with more energy.”
Jameson Richardson had 11 points to lead Duke (8-1), which lost by 48 after winning its first eight games by an average of 50 points.
Memorial 56, Okemah 48
Memorial ended the first half with 12-2 run to take a 34-23 lead and then Key scored seven points in a 9-0 run to open the second half. Ty Frierson added 16 points for Memorial.
“I was really proud of Will (Hill) and Kavon’s leadership,” Allison said of his two returning starters. “They acted like they had been here before when none of the other ones have played in this game before. And our defense was great, we moved the ball, we got a lot of assists early.”
OKC Heritage Hall 47, OKC Millwood 40
Alexander scored six points in the fourth quarter to help the Chargers defeat the Falcons (4-4) for the second time this season. Sebastian Perry’s 3-point play to open the final period ignited a 10-2 run that gave the Chargers a 42-31 lead. Isaiah Williams paced the Falcons with 15 points.
Del City 66, Garber 58
Keyondre Young was 8-of-11 from the field and scored 18 of his 22 points in the middle two quarters to lead the Eagles, who held off a late rally by the Wolverines (9-2).
Del City led 39-19 at halftime, but Garber cut its deficit to 57-51 midway through the fourth quarter before Nate Goodlow’s steal and layup regained control for the Eagles. Goodlow scored 16 points. Taye Sullivan paced Garber with 17 points.
B.T. WASHINGTON 81, DUKE 33
Duke 12 5 11 5 — 33
B.T. Washington 24 7 19 31 — 81
Duke (8-1): Jameson Richardson 11, Dawson Brooks 8, Mason Rice 6, Matt Milner 4, Gage Milner 3, Aaron Wright 1.
B.T. Washington (5-1): Bryce Thompson 31, Trey Phipps 11, Ijai Johnson 11, Jalen Breath 6, Michael Smith 6, Kameron Parker 5, Lathen Boone 4, Jabare Walters 4, RaShannon Phillips 3.
MEMORIAL 56, OKEMAH 48
Okemah 16 7 12 13 — 48
Memorial 14 20 16 6 — 56
Okemah (5-2): Cade Dean 14, Ethan Hodgens 12, Wacey Williams 8, Kaiden Bear 6, Kurtis Wilson 6, Makhan Harjo 2.
Memorial (10-2): Kavon Key 24, Ty Frierson 16, Seth Pratt 8, Will Hill 4, Juwan Provitt 2, Jaelen Tucker 2.
OKC HERITAGE HALL 47, OKC MILLWOOD 40
Millwood 9 8 12 11 — 40
Heritage Hall 9 13 10 15 — 47
OKC Millwood (4-4): Isaiah Williams 15, Siee Russell 12, Myles Jeffries 9, Harold Bagby 3, Bill Caldwell 1.
OKC Heritage Hall (7-1): Trey Alexander 22, Sebastian Perry 8, Kenneth Daughty 6, Jack Spanier 5, CJ Smith 3, Joe Washington 2, Burns Baker 1.
DEL CITY 66, GARBER 58
Del City 9 30 15 12 — 66
Garber 5 14 22 17 — 58
Del City (5-0): Keyondre Young 22, Nate Goodlow 16, Sherod Davis 13, Demontreal Crutchfield 5, Carlos Moore 4, Terry McMorris 2, Javeon McCaluster 2, Keion Wiley 2.
Garber (9-2): Taye Sullivan 17, TJ Bennett 11, Sha Martin 11, Ty Chester 7, Daegan Vandiver 6, Will Curl 3, Damon Malaska 3.
Tournament of Champions
At ORU’s Mabee Center
THURSDAY
Del City 66, Garber 58
B.T. Washington 81, Duke 33
OKC Heritage Hall 47, OKC Millwood 40
Memorial 56, Okemah 48
FRIDAY
Garber (9-2) vs. Okemah (5-2), 10:30 a.m.
Duke (8-1) vs. OKC Millwood (4-4), 1:30 p.m.
Memorial (10-2) vs. Del City (5-0), 5:30 p.m.
B.T. Washington (5-1) vs. OKC Heritage Hall (7-1), 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.