Collinsville captured two of three major awards while Tahlequah’s Jaxon Jones was named most valuable player when the Metro Lakes Conference’s boys basketball awards were announced late Monday.
Ethan Cole of Collinsville was named the offensive player of the year while teammate Gage Tacker was selected as the top defensive player.
Conference champion Collinsville also had a first-team selection, Gaige Longshore. He joined Claremore’s Caison Hartloff, Skiatook’s Jayden Garner, Pryor’s Ryan Freeman and Coweta’s Chandler Wheeler on the first team.
Jones, a 6-foot-2 senior point guard, averaged 19 points per game to help Class 5A Tahlequah qualify for its first state tournament appearance since 2009. He also averaged 5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.78 steals. Jones finished his high school career with 1,394 points in 97 games.
Cole, a 6-2 senior guard, scored 21 points per game to help Collinsville (18-6) post its best record since 1990. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Tacker, a 6-3 senior, averaged 5 rebounds per game and also was a starter on the football team.
METRO LAKES CONFERENCE
Boys
MVP: Jaxon Jones, Tahlequah
Offensive player of the year: Ethan Cole, Collinsville
Defensive player of the year: Gage Tacker, Collinsville
First team
Caison Hartloff, Claremore; Jayden Garner, Skiatook; Gaige Longshore, Collinsville; Ryan Freeman, Pryor; Chandler Wheeler, Coweta
Second team
Isaac Tiger, Glenpool; Aason Cross, Grove; Jacob Mills, Coweta; Nic Jordan, Pryor; Tanner Christian, Tahlequah
Honorable mention
Claremore: Nate Potts, Michael Anderson, Jase Schaffitzel, Jacob Cowherd, Charlie Murdock
Collinsville: Caden Bouy, Corey Dees, Nathaniel Serna
Coweta: Seth Anderson, Hayden Brewster, Tyler Arreola
Glenpool: Avery Cook, Jimauri Bradford, Grayden Baker
Grove: Corbin Beal, Colin Rowton
Pryor: Trapper Gilstrap, Blair Scroggins, Josh Gore
Skiatook: Dallin Anderson, Justin Mead, Garrett Sumner, Alex Hoffman, Hayden Crase
Tahlequah: Quashon Leathers, Hayden Wages