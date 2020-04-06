Edison forward Mason Alexander is taking the junior college route to continue his basketball career.
The 6-7 Alexander signed with Connors State on Monday.
Alexander averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds per game this season to help Edison post a 21-4 record and qualify for the Class 5A state tournament for the first time since 2015.
"I am so happy for Mason," Edison coach Michael Parish said. "At a young age he struggled academically, but matured and worked extremely hard to turn his future around.
"He has the size of a power forward and the skill of a guard. His best basketball is ahead of him. I'm expecting Mason to have a great college career."