Booker T. Washington senior Bryce Thompson is the Frontier Valley Conference’s boys basketball player of the year for the second consecutive season.
Jenks’ Clay Martin was named the coach of the year. The conference honors were announced Monday.
Thompson, a two-time Gatorade state player of the year and McDonald’s All-American, played on his fourth consecutive state tournament team. The Kansas guard signee averaged 25.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season. He is the first to win the Frontier’s player of the year award in two consecutive seasons since Bartlesville’s Noah Hartsock in 2005 and ‘06.
“Bryce was fantastic from start to finish,” Washington coach Conley Phipps said Monday. “He’s very deserving and this adds to his elite level and accomplishments in his unbelievable career.”
Martin, in the third year of his second stint with Jenks, led the Trojans to a 21-5 record and their first Class 6A state tournament berth since 2015. In 15 seasons at Jenks, he is the school’s winningest coach with a 266-124 record. He has guided the Trojans to eight state tournament berths, including a runner-up finish in 2009. This is the third time that Martin has been named the Frontier’s coach of the year.
“It’s quite an honor to be selected by your peers; we have great coaches in our conference,” Martin said. “We had so many great teams in the Frontier this year. This is a tribute to our players and staff.”
Three of the Frontier’s top six players were from Washington as Trey Phipps was a first-team selection for the second time and Jalen Breath was honored. Sand Springs had two selections — Davon Richardson and Marlo Fox. Jenks’ Anfernee Nelson was the other first-team selection.
All-Frontier Conference Boys
Player of the year: Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington
Coach of the year: Clay Martin, Jenks
First team
Davon Richardson and Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; Trey Phipps and Jalen Breath, B.T. Washington; Anfernee Nelson, Jenks.
Second team
Chase Martin, Jenks; Nehemiah Boykins and Seth Chargois, Union; Kyler Mann, Owasso; Xavier Glenn, Bixby.
Third team
Hunter Hoggatt, Sapulpa; Jaiell Talley, Broken Arrow; Josh Minney, Sand Springs; Xavier Brown, Muskogee; Ike Houston, Jenks.