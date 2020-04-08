Webster junior Anthony Pritchard was named the Green Country Conference's most valuable player Wednesday.

The Warriors swept the GCC's top awards as Scott Bowman was named coach of the year. Webster finished 23-5, qualified for the Class 4A state tournament, won its first conference title since 1992 and posted its most victories since 1966.

Pritchard, a 6-2 guard, averaged 19.4 points, 5.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds. He scored 22 points and had seven rebounds in a win over Memorial in the Hoops Showcase at the BOK Center.

Also on the 14-player first team were Webster teammates Isaiah Sanders and Martwon Taylor. Edison and Memorial also each had three first-team selections.

Pritchard was also voted by the conference's coaches as the GCC's top offensive player while Edison senior forward Mason Alexander was chosen as the defensive player of the year.

GREEN COUNTRY CONFERENCE

MVP/Offensive player of the year: Anthony Pritchard, Webster

Defensive POY: Mason Alexander, Edison

Newcomer of the year: Demitrius Neal, Hale

Freshman of the year: Seth Pratt, Memorial

Coach of the year: Scott Bowman

First team

Webster: Anthony Pritchard, Isaiah Sanders, Martwon Taylor; Edison:  Mason Alexander, Loddie Combs, Brandon Stuart. Memorial: Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, Will Hill, Kavon Key. Central: BJ Jefferson, Trae Washington; East Central: Will McGuire; Hale: Demitrius Neal; Rogers: Marcal Johnson.

Honorable mention

Central: Caylen Goff-Brown, Myster Mays; East Central: Terreal Galloway, Xavier Lucas, Tre Peters; Edison: Quentin Asberry; Hale: Denzel Tyson; McLain: Kejuan McCall; Memorial: Ty Frierson; Rogers: Mikel Prince.

