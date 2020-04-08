Webster junior Anthony Pritchard was named the Green Country Conference's most valuable player Wednesday.
The Warriors swept the GCC's top awards as Scott Bowman was named coach of the year. Webster finished 23-5, qualified for the Class 4A state tournament, won its first conference title since 1992 and posted its most victories since 1966.
Pritchard, a 6-2 guard, averaged 19.4 points, 5.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds. He scored 22 points and had seven rebounds in a win over Memorial in the Hoops Showcase at the BOK Center.
Also on the 14-player first team were Webster teammates Isaiah Sanders and Martwon Taylor. Edison and Memorial also each had three first-team selections.
Pritchard was also voted by the conference's coaches as the GCC's top offensive player while Edison senior forward Mason Alexander was chosen as the defensive player of the year.
GREEN COUNTRY CONFERENCE
MVP/Offensive player of the year: Anthony Pritchard, Webster
Defensive POY: Mason Alexander, Edison
Newcomer of the year: Demitrius Neal, Hale
Freshman of the year: Seth Pratt, Memorial
Coach of the year: Scott Bowman
First team
Webster: Anthony Pritchard, Isaiah Sanders, Martwon Taylor; Edison: Mason Alexander, Loddie Combs, Brandon Stuart. Memorial: Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, Will Hill, Kavon Key. Central: BJ Jefferson, Trae Washington; East Central: Will McGuire; Hale: Demitrius Neal; Rogers: Marcal Johnson.
Honorable mention
Central: Caylen Goff-Brown, Myster Mays; East Central: Terreal Galloway, Xavier Lucas, Tre Peters; Edison: Quentin Asberry; Hale: Denzel Tyson; McLain: Kejuan McCall; Memorial: Ty Frierson; Rogers: Mikel Prince.