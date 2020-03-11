B.T. Washington Hornets
Coach: Conley Phipps II
Record: 20-5
Ranking: 1
State titles: 2019, 2010-11, 2001-02, 1999, 1995-97, 1984-87, 1981, 1977, 1973
State runner-ups: 2017-18, 2008, 2005, 1983, 1971
State appearances: 42nd
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Jalen Breath 6-8 Sr. 12.0
G Ijai Johnson 6-1 So. 5.6
G Kameron Parker 6-0 So. 5.8
G Bryce Thompson 6-6 Sr. 25.1
G Trey Phipps 6-2 Sr. 18.1
Fast facts: Trey Phipps, an Oklahoma signee, was the 6A state tournament MVP last year. ... Bryce Thompson is a Kansas signee and McDonald’s All-American. ... Washington has a 12-game winning streak. ... The Hornets’ all-time state tournament record is 86-31.
Edmond Memorial Bulldogs
Coach: Shane Cowherd
Record: 22-4
Ranking: 6
State titles: 2013, ‘11, 1993
State runner-up: 2012, 1999, ‘86, ‘79
State appearances: 25th
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F JV Seat 6-3 So. 14.0
F Ben White 6-5 Sr. 4.0
G CJ Campbell 5-9 Sr. 7.8
G Sean Pedulla 6-1 Jr. 17.2
G Jake Royal 6-0 Sr. 7.4
Fast facts: Cowherd’s career record is 368-129. ... Top reserves are guards Gabe Seat and Keshon Spotwood.
Jenks Trojans
Coach: Clay Martin
Record: 21-5
Ranking: 3
State titles: None
State runner-up: 2009, 1994
State appearances: 16th
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Ben Averitt 6-5 So. 12.1
G Anfernee Nelson 6-4 Sr. 13.8
G Ike Houston 6-4 Sr. 10.9
G Trendon Tisdale 6-1 Sr. 8.2
G Chase Martin 6-5 So. 13.1
Fast facts: Ben Averitt averages 7.6 rebounds. ... Top reserves are Braxton Scott and football quarterback Stephen Kittleman. ... This is Jenks’ first state berth since 2015. ... Clay Martin, a NFL referee, is in the third year of his second stint as Jenks’ head coach.
Midwest City Bombers
Coach: Dewayne Bradley
Record: 22-3
Ranking: 5
State titles: 2007, 2001, 2000, 1998
State runner-up: 2013, 2011, 2010, 1995, 1964
State appearances: 26th
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Jacobi Johnson 6-4 Sr. 5.6
F Elliot Janish 6-4 Sr. 3.4
G Christian Cook 6-2 Sr. 17.9
G Makale Smith 6-0 Jr. 14.3
G Kevin Overton 5-10 So. 11.0
Fast facts: The Bombers return four starters from last year’s state tournament team. ... Bradley has 392 career wins. ... Israel Hart is the top reserve.
Putnam West Patriots
Coach: Lenny Bert
Record: 16-11
Ranking: 12
State titles: 2016
State runner-up: none
State appearances: 10th
Ht. Cl. Ppg
G Junior McVea 6-0 Sr. 4.0
G MJ Warrior 6-2 Sr. 11.1
G Elijah James 6-1 So. 5.5
G Rondel Walker 6-4 Sr. 25.8
G Daylon Andrews 5-11 Jr. 12.5
Fast facts: Rondel Walker is an Oklahoma State signee. ... This is the Patriots’ eighth consecutive state berth. ... The Patriots have a nine-game winning streak.
Sand Springs Sandites
Coach: Eric Savage
Record: 19-7
Ranking: 9
State titles: None
State runner-up: None
State appearances: Sixth
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Josh Minney 6-4 Sr. 10.3
F Ethan Oakley 6-3 So. 2.3
G Davon Richardson 6-4 Sr. 16.5
G Cason Savage 6-0 Jr. 6.5
G Marlo Fox 5-11 Jr. 17.4
Fast facts: The Sandites are in the state tournament for the second time in three years after a 55-year absence. ... Eric Savage coached Memorial to three state titles. ... Sand Springs has wins over Washington, Jenks and Union.
Southmoore SaberCats
Coach: Tim Stogsdill
Record: 22-4
Ranking: 2
State titles: None
State runner-up: None
State appearances: Third
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Sam Godwin 6-9 Sr. 16.0
F Brody Urquhart 6-6 Sr. 4.0
G Darrin Ryan 6-0 Sr. 9.0
G Steven Jackson 6-1 Sr. 5.5
G Jordan Thompson 6-0 Sr. 20.2
Fast facts: Sam Godwin averages 10 rebounds. ... Southmoore returns four starters from last year’s team that lost 61-59 to Washington in the semifinals.
Union Redskins
Coach: Rudy Garcia
Record: 21-5
Ranking: 8
State titles: 2014, ‘12, 04
State runner-up: 2006, ‘02, 1998
State appearances: 24th
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Seth Chargois 6-4 Sr. 12.2
F Nehemiah Boykins 6-4 Sr. 14.1
G Micah Lovett 5-11 Sr. 9.7
G Mason Mecke 6-1 Sr. 4.2
G RJ Forney 6-0 Sr. 8.0
Fast facts: Union is in the state tournament for the 21st time in Rudy Garcia’s 25 seasons. ... The Redskins have won 10 in a row. ... Nehemiah Boykins is the leading rebounder at 6.9 per game.