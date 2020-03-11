B.T. Washington Hornets

Coach: Conley Phipps II

Record: 20-5

Ranking: 1

State titles: 2019, 2010-11, 2001-02, 1999, 1995-97, 1984-87, 1981, 1977, 1973

State runner-ups: 2017-18, 2008, 2005, 1983, 1971

State appearances: 42nd

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Jalen Breath 6-8 Sr. 12.0

G Ijai Johnson 6-1 So. 5.6

G Kameron Parker 6-0 So. 5.8

G Bryce Thompson 6-6 Sr. 25.1

G Trey Phipps 6-2 Sr. 18.1

Fast facts: Trey Phipps, an Oklahoma signee, was the 6A state tournament MVP last year. ... Bryce Thompson is a Kansas signee and McDonald’s All-American. ... Washington has a 12-game winning streak. ... The Hornets’ all-time state tournament record is 86-31.

Edmond Memorial Bulldogs

Coach: Shane Cowherd

Record: 22-4

Ranking: 6

State titles: 2013, ‘11, 1993

State runner-up: 2012, 1999, ‘86, ‘79

State appearances: 25th

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F JV Seat 6-3 So. 14.0

F Ben White 6-5 Sr. 4.0

G CJ Campbell 5-9 Sr. 7.8

G Sean Pedulla 6-1 Jr. 17.2

G Jake Royal 6-0 Sr. 7.4

Fast facts: Cowherd’s career record is 368-129. ... Top reserves are guards Gabe Seat and Keshon Spotwood.

Jenks Trojans

Coach: Clay Martin

Record: 21-5

Ranking: 3

State titles: None

State runner-up: 2009, 1994

State appearances: 16th

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Ben Averitt 6-5 So. 12.1

G Anfernee Nelson 6-4 Sr. 13.8

G Ike Houston 6-4 Sr. 10.9

G Trendon Tisdale 6-1 Sr. 8.2

G Chase Martin 6-5 So. 13.1

Fast facts: Ben Averitt averages 7.6 rebounds. ... Top reserves are Braxton Scott and football quarterback Stephen Kittleman. ... This is Jenks’ first state berth since 2015. ... Clay Martin, a NFL referee, is in the third year of his second stint as Jenks’ head coach.

Midwest City Bombers

Coach: Dewayne Bradley

Record: 22-3

Ranking: 5

State titles: 2007, 2001, 2000, 1998

State runner-up: 2013, 2011, 2010, 1995, 1964

State appearances: 26th

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Jacobi Johnson 6-4 Sr. 5.6

F Elliot Janish 6-4 Sr. 3.4

G Christian Cook 6-2 Sr. 17.9

G Makale Smith 6-0 Jr. 14.3

G Kevin Overton 5-10 So. 11.0

Fast facts: The Bombers return four starters from last year’s state tournament team. ... Bradley has 392 career wins. ... Israel Hart is the top reserve.

Putnam West Patriots

Coach: Lenny Bert

Record: 16-11

Ranking: 12

State titles: 2016

State runner-up: none

State appearances: 10th

Ht. Cl. Ppg

G Junior McVea 6-0 Sr. 4.0

G MJ Warrior 6-2 Sr. 11.1

G Elijah James 6-1 So. 5.5

G Rondel Walker 6-4 Sr. 25.8

G Daylon Andrews 5-11 Jr. 12.5

Fast facts: Rondel Walker is an Oklahoma State signee. ... This is the Patriots’ eighth consecutive state berth. ... The Patriots have a nine-game winning streak.

Sand Springs Sandites

Coach: Eric Savage

Record: 19-7

Ranking: 9

State titles: None

State runner-up: None

State appearances: Sixth

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Josh Minney 6-4 Sr. 10.3

F Ethan Oakley 6-3 So. 2.3

G Davon Richardson 6-4 Sr. 16.5

G Cason Savage 6-0 Jr. 6.5

G Marlo Fox 5-11 Jr. 17.4

Fast facts: The Sandites are in the state tournament for the second time in three years after a 55-year absence. ... Eric Savage coached Memorial to three state titles. ... Sand Springs has wins over Washington, Jenks and Union.

Southmoore SaberCats

Coach: Tim Stogsdill

Record: 22-4

Ranking: 2

State titles: None

State runner-up: None

State appearances: Third

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Sam Godwin 6-9 Sr. 16.0

F Brody Urquhart 6-6 Sr. 4.0

G Darrin Ryan 6-0 Sr. 9.0

G Steven Jackson 6-1 Sr. 5.5

G Jordan Thompson 6-0 Sr. 20.2

Fast facts: Sam Godwin averages 10 rebounds. ... Southmoore returns four starters from last year’s team that lost 61-59 to Washington in the semifinals.

Union Redskins

Coach: Rudy Garcia

Record: 21-5

Ranking: 8

State titles: 2014, ‘12, 04

State runner-up: 2006, ‘02, 1998

State appearances: 24th

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Seth Chargois 6-4 Sr. 12.2

F Nehemiah Boykins 6-4 Sr. 14.1

G Micah Lovett 5-11 Sr. 9.7

G Mason Mecke 6-1 Sr. 4.2

G RJ Forney 6-0 Sr. 8.0

Fast facts: Union is in the state tournament for the 21st time in Rudy Garcia’s 25 seasons. ... The Redskins have won 10 in a row. ... Nehemiah Boykins is the leading rebounder at 6.9 per game.

