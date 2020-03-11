Bishop Kelley Comets
Coach: Jordan Nagel
Record: 13-14
Ranking: 17
State titles: 1995
State runner-up: None
State appearances: 14th
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Brandon Niver 6-0 Sr. 7.9
F Luke Nagode 6-3 Sr. 6.7
G Griffin Been 5-9 Jr. 5.3
G Matthew Plaisance 5-10 Jr. 10.5
G Eli Wallace 6-0 Jr. 10.8
Fast facts: The Comets, who lost several notable players with season-ending injuries, bounced back from an 0-5 start.
Carl Albert Titans
Coach: Jay Price
Record: 18-7
Ranking: 3
State titles: 2016, 2007
State runner-up: 2015, 1989, 1979
State appearance: 23rd
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Quentin Woodson 6-4 Jr. 8.7
G Roderick Hopkins 6-0 Sr. 6.7
G Curtis Rose 5-11 Jr. 11.0
G James Locke 6-3 Jr. 15.9
G Jaden Harrell 5-9 Jr. 7.8
Fast facts: The Titans are making their 10th consecutive state trip. ... All seven losses have been against state tournament teams. .... They have played the top-ranked team in 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A.
Del City Eagles
Coach: Lenny Hatchett
Record: 24-1
Ranking: 1
State titles: 1980
State runner-up: 2019
State appearances: 16th
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Carlos Moore 6-3 Sr. 2.8
C Kyren Williams 6-3 Jr 6.7
G Nate Goodlow 6-3 Sr. 13.1
G Demontreal Crutchfield 6-1 Sr. 12.4
G Keyondre Young 6-5 Jr. 12.8
Fast facts: Demontreal Goodlow was the Tournament of Champions MVP. ... Del City’s five seniors have been to four consecutive state tournament. ... The Eagles split two games with Carl Albert. ... Top reserve is Sherod Davis (7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds).
Edison Eagles
Coach: Michael Parish
Record: 21-4
Ranking: 5
State titles: None
State runner-up: 2009, 1985-86, 1976-77
State appearance: 21st
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Mason Alexander 6-7 Sr. 19.0
G Loddie Combs 6-2 Sr. 15.0
G Brandon Stuart 6-1 Sr. 15.0
G Quentin Asberry 6-4 Sr. 10.0
G Luke Parish 5-10 Fr. 7.0
Fast facts: Parish has led Edison to eight state tournaments in 17 seasons. ... Edison defeated Tahlequah for Port City Classic and area titles. ... Another key player for Edison is Scout Huggins, a 6-6 senior forward.
Lawton MacArthur Highlanders
Coach: Marco Gagliardi
Record: 20-7
Ranking: 7
State titles: None
State runners-up: None
State appearance: Seventh
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Leontaye McClennon 6-4 Sr. 13.0
G Danquez Dawsey 6-2 Jr. 21.0
G Arzhonte Dallas 5-11 So. 14.0
G Brandon Cowan 5-9 Jr. 13.0
G Montez Edwards 5-8 So. 8.0
Fast facts: Earl Moseby averages 11 points. .... Leontaye McClennon, who averages nine rebounds, is the team’s only senior.
Memorial Chargers
Coach: Bobby Allison
Record: 22-4
Ranking: 2
State titles: 2017-19, 2013-14, 2008, 2003, 1994, 1974
State runner-up: 2016, 2010, 1997, 1985
State appearance: 30th
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch 6-5 Sr. 11.7
G Kavon Key 6-3 Sr. 15.6
G Ty Frierson 5-9 So. 11.7
G Juwan Provitt 5-10 Jr. 5.0
G Will Hill 6-0 Sr. 8.8
Fast facts: Kavon Key and Juwan Provitt are the only players who have appeared in every game. ... Jaelen Tucker averages 5.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. ... Seth Pratt (6.6 points) has set a Memorial record for 3s by a freshman.
Shawnee Wolves
Coach: Ron Arthur
Record: 21-6
Ranking: 4
State titles: 1951
State runner-up: 1960, 1944, 1922
State appearances: 20th
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F J’Briell Easley 6-3 Sr. 7.2
C Isaiah Willis 6-5 Jr 9.0
G Jaylon Orange 5-9 So. 9.9
G Ka’Veon Sharp 6-1 Sr. 9.5
G Tanner Morris 6-1 So. 10.4
Fast facts: Key reserves are Moses Martinez, Karran Evans and Joe Maytubby. ... Arthur is in his 16th season at Shawnee. ... Five of Shawnee’s losses are to state tournament teams.
Tahlequah Tigers
Coach: Duane Jones
Record: 18-9
Ranking: 10
State titles: None
State runners-up: None
State appearances: 10th
Ht. Cl. Ppg
F Hayden Wagers 6-3 Jr. 7.2
F Tanner Christian 6-5 Jr 7.8
G Jaxon Jones 6-2 Sr. 19.0
G Quashon Leathers 5-11 Jr. 5.3
G Tyler Joice 5-10 So. 3.5
Fast facts: Hayden Wagers’ basket with 1.2 seconds left gave the Tigers a 52-51 win over Durant in an area consolation final Saturday. ... Assistant coach Matt Qualls was an All-State player when Tahlequah reached the semifinals in 2009 — the Tigers’ most recent state berth.