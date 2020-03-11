Bishop Kelley Comets

Coach: Jordan Nagel

Record: 13-14

Ranking: 17

State titles: 1995

State runner-up: None

State appearances: 14th

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Brandon Niver 6-0 Sr. 7.9

F Luke Nagode 6-3 Sr. 6.7

G Griffin Been 5-9 Jr. 5.3

G Matthew Plaisance 5-10 Jr. 10.5

G Eli Wallace 6-0 Jr. 10.8

Fast facts: The Comets, who lost several notable players with season-ending injuries, bounced back from an 0-5 start.

Carl Albert Titans

Coach: Jay Price

Record: 18-7

Ranking: 3

State titles: 2016, 2007

State runner-up: 2015, 1989, 1979

State appearance: 23rd

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Quentin Woodson 6-4 Jr. 8.7

G Roderick Hopkins 6-0 Sr. 6.7

G Curtis Rose 5-11 Jr. 11.0

G James Locke 6-3 Jr. 15.9

G Jaden Harrell 5-9 Jr. 7.8

Fast facts: The Titans are making their 10th consecutive state trip. ... All seven losses have been against state tournament teams. .... They have played the top-ranked team in 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A.

Del City Eagles

Coach: Lenny Hatchett

Record: 24-1

Ranking: 1

State titles: 1980

State runner-up: 2019

State appearances: 16th

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Carlos Moore 6-3 Sr. 2.8

C Kyren Williams 6-3 Jr 6.7

G Nate Goodlow 6-3 Sr. 13.1

G Demontreal Crutchfield 6-1 Sr. 12.4

G Keyondre Young 6-5 Jr. 12.8

Fast facts: Demontreal Goodlow was the Tournament of Champions MVP. ... Del City’s five seniors have been to four consecutive state tournament. ... The Eagles split two games with Carl Albert. ... Top reserve is Sherod Davis (7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds).

Edison Eagles

Coach: Michael Parish

Record: 21-4

Ranking: 5

State titles: None

State runner-up: 2009, 1985-86, 1976-77

State appearance: 21st

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Mason Alexander 6-7 Sr. 19.0

G Loddie Combs 6-2 Sr. 15.0

G Brandon Stuart 6-1 Sr. 15.0

G Quentin Asberry 6-4 Sr. 10.0

G Luke Parish 5-10 Fr. 7.0

Fast facts: Parish has led Edison to eight state tournaments in 17 seasons. ... Edison defeated Tahlequah for Port City Classic and area titles. ... Another key player for Edison is Scout Huggins, a 6-6 senior forward.

Lawton MacArthur Highlanders

Coach: Marco Gagliardi

Record: 20-7

Ranking: 7

State titles: None

State runners-up: None

State appearance: Seventh

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Leontaye McClennon 6-4 Sr. 13.0

G Danquez Dawsey 6-2 Jr. 21.0

G Arzhonte Dallas 5-11 So. 14.0

G Brandon Cowan 5-9 Jr. 13.0

G Montez Edwards 5-8 So. 8.0

Fast facts: Earl Moseby averages 11 points. .... Leontaye McClennon, who averages nine rebounds, is the team’s only senior.

Memorial Chargers

Coach: Bobby Allison

Record: 22-4

Ranking: 2

State titles: 2017-19, 2013-14, 2008, 2003, 1994, 1974

State runner-up: 2016, 2010, 1997, 1985

State appearance: 30th

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch 6-5 Sr. 11.7

G Kavon Key 6-3 Sr. 15.6

G Ty Frierson 5-9 So. 11.7

G Juwan Provitt 5-10 Jr. 5.0

G Will Hill 6-0 Sr. 8.8

Fast facts: Kavon Key and Juwan Provitt are the only players who have appeared in every game. ... Jaelen Tucker averages 5.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. ... Seth Pratt (6.6 points) has set a Memorial record for 3s by a freshman.

Shawnee Wolves

Coach: Ron Arthur

Record: 21-6

Ranking: 4

State titles: 1951

State runner-up: 1960, 1944, 1922

State appearances: 20th

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F J’Briell Easley 6-3 Sr. 7.2

C Isaiah Willis 6-5 Jr 9.0

G Jaylon Orange 5-9 So. 9.9

G Ka’Veon Sharp 6-1 Sr. 9.5

G Tanner Morris 6-1 So. 10.4

Fast facts: Key reserves are Moses Martinez, Karran Evans and Joe Maytubby. ... Arthur is in his 16th season at Shawnee. ... Five of Shawnee’s losses are to state tournament teams.

Tahlequah Tigers

Coach: Duane Jones

Record: 18-9

Ranking: 10

State titles: None

State runners-up: None

State appearances: 10th

Ht. Cl. Ppg

F Hayden Wagers 6-3 Jr. 7.2

F Tanner Christian 6-5 Jr 7.8

G Jaxon Jones 6-2 Sr. 19.0

G Quashon Leathers 5-11 Jr. 5.3

G Tyler Joice 5-10 So. 3.5

Fast facts: Hayden Wagers’ basket with 1.2 seconds left gave the Tigers a 52-51 win over Durant in an area consolation final Saturday. ... Assistant coach Matt Qualls was an All-State player when Tahlequah reached the semifinals in 2009 — the Tigers’ most recent state berth.