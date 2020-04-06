Rejoice Christian center Jaden Lietzke was named the Pinnacle Conference's boys basketball most valuable player for the 2019-20 season.
Lietzke, a 6-7 senior, averaged 17.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.4 blocks to help the Eagles post a 21-6 record and qualify for the Class 2A state tournament.
Lietzke, who was the leading scorer in the state tournament when Rejoice won the 2A title in 2018-19, finished his career with 1,035 points and 744 rebounds in 84 games.
"Jaden is the best player I’ve ever been fortunate enough to coach," Rejoice coach Zac Briscoe said. "There’s a big chance that he would’ve been the leading scorer at the state tournament for back-to-back years if we’d been able to play, there wasn’t anyone in 2A who could stop him.
"He improved more over the last three years than any kid I’ve been around. He is a relentless worker and is a great kid."
Pinnacle champion Holland Hall's Brock Davis, the 2018-19 Pinnacle MVP, also was an all-conference selection. Besides Lietzke and Davis, other repeaters from last year's all-conference selections are Holland Hall's Kyle Hook and Metro Christian's Caden Hale.
ALL-PINNACLE CONFERENCE
MVP: Jaden Lietzke, Rejoice Christian
All-Conference
Brock Davis, Garrett Eaton and Kyle Hook, Holland Hall; Caden Hale and Ian Sluice, Metro Christian; Gage Barham and Riley Walker, Rejoice Christian; Harrison Smith, Regent Prep; Luke Patton and Josh Udoumoh, Victory Christian.
Honorable mention
Cascia Hall: Luke Lawson, Patrick Pixley, Mason Shiflet
Holland Hall: Nick Fox, Marc Gouldsby
Lincoln Christian: Conner Johnson, Grant Kaste, Chase Ricke
Metro Christian: Grant Gessert, Evan Sadler
Regent Prep: Nate Beitel, Seth Streeter
Rejoice Christian: Jayden McDonald, Chance Wilson
Victory Christian: Gabe Calhoon, Dre Rodriguez, Trajan Turk
Featured news video: