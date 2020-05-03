Memorial's Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch and Will Hill signed with Seminole State on Sunday.
Hubbard-Finch, a 6-5 forward/guard, averaged 11.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals this season to help the Chargers post a 22-4 record and qualify for the Class 5A state tournament. He was selected last week to play in the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Games.
Hill, a 6-foot guard, averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.7 steals.
Hubbard-Finch and Hill played on Memorial's Class 5A state championship teams in 2018 and '19. Memorial was 74-9 over their three varsity seasons.
Since 2013, 26 Memorial basketball players have signed with colleges.