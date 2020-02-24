Players to watch
Gaige Longshore, Collinsville: The 6-foot-3 senior Mr. Inside candidate had 43 points and 18 rebounds in victories over Skiatook and Coweta last week as the Class 5A No. 6 Cardinals extended their winning streak to 10.
Jacob Scroggins, Wagoner: The 6-4 junior’s basket as time expired gave the 15th-ranked Bulldogs a 61-59 victory over Stilwell in a 4A district game Friday. The Bulldogs (19-5) rallied from a 16-point deficit. Wagoner, which received 25 points from Caden Pawpa, reversed the script from its playoff opener last year when it lost on a last-second shot at Oologah.
Bryce Thompson, Booker T. Washington: The 6-6 McDonald’s All-American and Kansas signee scored 24 points against Sand Springs and 32 against Sapulpa to earn Bill Knight Player of the Week honors.
Teams to watch
Broken Arrow (17-6): Coach Beau Wallace’s 6A No. 11 Tigers have bounced back from a five-game losing streak with four consecutive wins to end the regular season, capped by a 55-54 win Friday at Sand Springs. Broken Arrow came back from a 52-42 deficit. The teams could meet again in a regional final Saturday. The Tigers were plagued by illnesses and injuries during the losing streak. “We’re 100% healthy now,” Wallace said Monday. “We’ve gotten back to the basics. Our kids always stayed engaged in practice and have never given up.”
Claremore Sequoyah (15-8): The Eagles have equaled their most wins in a season since 2003. On Friday, Blake Bedsworth’s basket with 16 seconds left lifted the Eagles to a 58-56 win over Locust Grove in a 4A playoff opener. Sequoyah, which has won four in a row and eight of its past 10, will visit No. 5 Webster in a regional game Thursday.
Rejoice Christian (18-6): Coach Zac Briscoe’s No. 5 Eagles, looking for their second consecutive 2A state title, have won 12 out of their past 13 after losing five in a row. Rejoice hosts Wyandotte in a regional Thursday.
Games to watch
Oologah (16-8) at Metro Christian (18-5), Thursday: The host Patriots enter this 4A regional with 10 wins in their past 12 games. The pick: Metro 62, Oologah 56.
Pryor (13-10) vs. Coweta (13-10), Friday: A battle of the Tigers in this 5A regional at Memorial. The teams split two regular-season meetings, with Coweta winning 60-48 on Feb. 18. The pick: Coweta 53, Pryor 52.
Owasso (11-12) vs. Mustang (9-13), Friday: A 6A regional opener at Jenks. Owasso hasn’t won or lost more than two games in a row this season. The pick: Owasso 60, Mustang 58.
Mr. Inside/Mr. Outside update
Voting
Mr. Inside: 1. J Coons, Catoosa; 2. Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, Memorial; 3. Gaige Longshore, Collinsville; 4. Kyler Mann, Owasso; 5. Caden Fry, Owasso.
Mr. Outside: 1. Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; 2. Marcal Johnson, Rogers; 3 (tie). Will McGuire, East Central and Konner Davis, Oologah; 5. Ethan Cole, Collinsville.
Notable performance
Jalen Breath, B.T. Washington (Mr. Inside): The defending Class 6A state champion Hornets are tough to beat when he can stay out of foul trouble, which was an issue earlier this season, but not this month. At 6-7, the Hornets need the senior’s inside presence. Scored 41 points in wins over Sand Springs and Sapulpa last week.
Player to watch
Anthony Pritchard, Webster (Mr. Outside): The 6-2 junior is averaging 23.8 points over his last five games and 19 overall this season. He scored 31 in a 4A playoff opener Saturday against Berryhill.
NEWS AND NOTES
Edison gains momentum
Fifth-ranked Edison will carry a three-game winning streak into its Class 5A regional opener against visiting Hale on Friday night.
The Eagles are 18-4 — their third best regular-season record in Michael Parish’s 17 seasons as their head coach. Edison went 19-3 in 2010 and ‘12.
“I’m feeling good about the team,” Parish said. “We’re healthy and we’re confident.”
Edison is coming off a 67-61 overtime victory over 6A Oklahoma City Northwest on Friday. It was the first time Parish faced his former assistant, Jason Jack, since he became Northwest’s head coach. Jack was an assistant on Parish’s first three state tournament teams.
“Both of us were looking for a tough game going in (to the playoffs), we didn’t want to be sitting around cold turkey,” Parish said. “It was a good win.”
Mannford keeps winning
After going 51-5 over the previous two years, Mannford coach Mike Banfield said the program “started over” going into this season. A season-ending injury to Cooper Hallman left Mannford with no returning starters.
But the Pirates are 17-7 after a 46-41 overtime win over Vinita in a 4A playoff opener Saturday. Mannford outscored Vinita 18-6 over the final 12 minutes. JD Whitt led Mannford with 20 points.
“We grinded it out, it was like 95% of our games,” Banfield said. “We hang our hat on our defense, night-in and night-out.”
Conner Hewitt is the Pirates’ top scorer at 14 points per game, followed by Whitt and Tyler Day at 12 points. Jacob Dostal and Troy Garner are the other starters.
“We’ve won a lot of close games and we’re getting better,” Banfield said.
Mannford hosts Hilldale in a regional game Thursday.
Young lineup lifts Pawnee
Pawnee coach David Page carried high expectations entering this season and his young team has lived up to expectations. The 2A No. 8 Black Bears are 23-1 going into a regional game against Latta on Thursday at Stroud.
Sophomores Gunnar Gordon (18 points per game) and Brad Reeves (14) are Pawnee’s leading scorers. The other starters are juniors — Landreth Harrison, Kamden Jones and Trent Hixon. Top reserves are junior Jake Mitchell and senior Zac Buchanan.
“We’re young, getting better and fun to coach,” Page said. “We have not peaked.”
Pawnee has won seven in a row since an overtime loss to Perry.
Page has won six state titles during his coaching career.
“This team has a few similarities to those teams,” Page said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can score — three or four who can lead us in scoring.
“We’re young and a good thing is the kids are still growing mentally and physically.”
Big comebacks
Regent Prep, ranked 13th in Class A, rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 44-41 regional win over Seiling last Thursday. Coach Kerwin Dees called it the “greatest comeback” in Regent history. In its playoff opener, Regent rallied from 10 down with 2:48 left for a 46-44 win over Agra.
However, Regent couldn’t pull off another comeback Saturday in a 59-40 loss to No. 6 Hydro-Eakly. Regent will face Texhoma in the area tournament Thursday in Enid.
Boys Rankings
Final OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls (as of Feb. 10), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 23, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. B.T. Washington (10) 17-5, 527; 2. Southmoore (9) 19-3, 511; 3. Jenks (3) 18-4, 503; 4. Lawton (7) 19-3, 501; 5. Midwest City 19-3, 466; 6. Edmond Memorial 19-4, 456; 7. Edmond North 18-5, 381; 8. Union 17-5, 376; 9. Sand Springs 16-6, 339; 10. Norman North 17-6, 337; 11. Broken Arrow 17-6, 282; 12. Putnam West 13-10, 277; 13. Putnam North 13-8, 276; 14. Edmond Santa Fe 12-11, 174; 15. Putnam City 12-11, 165.
Class 5A
1. Del City (27) 21-1, 520; 2. Memorial (1) 19-4, 492; 3. MWC Carl Albert 15-7, 456; 4. Shawnee 18-5, 436; 5. Edison 18-4, 421; 6. Collinsville 18-3, 400; 7. Lawton MacArthur 17-6, 395; 8. Rogers 14-9, 324; 9. East Central 11-10, 321; 10. Tahlequah 15-8, 309; 11. Guthrie 14-8, 290; 12. Pryor 13-10, 252; 13. El Reno 11-11, 210; 14. Coweta 13-10, 199. 15. Piedmont 8-14, 156.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (44) 23-0, 860; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 17-5, 787; 3. Holland Hall 20-3, 754; 4. Central 14-8, 720; 5. Webster (2) 19-4, 716; 6. Broken Bow 17-6, 571; 7. Ada 18-5, 552; 8. Bethany 18-5, 526; 9. Tuttle 16-8, 456; 10. OKC Marshall 16-7, 411; 11. Metro Christian 18-5, 376; 12. Classen SAS 14-8, 360; 13. Hilldale 19-5, 268; 14. Fort Gibson 17-7, 260; 15. Wagoner 19-5, 258.
Class 3A
1. OKC Millwood (28) 14-9, 764; 2. Roland (2) 20-3, 657; 3. OKC Star Spencer (3) 18-5, 652; 4. Beggs (6) 22-1, 643; 5. Crossings Christian (4) 20-3, 636; 6. Community Christian 21-3, 565; 7. Okla. Christian School 15-9, 523; 8. Adair 20-3, 518; 9. Tahlequah Sequoyah 18-6, 466; 10. Perry 19-5, 454; 11. Hugo 16-6, 430; 12 (tie), Hennessey 18-5, 356 and Riverside 21-5, 356; 14. Eufaula 17-7, 332; 15. Purcell 19-4, 278.
Class 2A
1. Okla. Union (37) 22-1, 1,176; 2. Cashion (13) 22-2, 1,062; 3. Dale (5) 19-7, 1,015; 4. Howe 22-3, 977; 5. Rejoice Christian (6) 18-6, 968; 6. Minco (1) 20-4, 884; 7. Vanoss (2) 20-5, 833; 8. Pawnee 23-1, 759; 9. Hooker 22-2, 721; 10. Okemah 17-6, 697; 11. Talihina 19-4, 608; 12. Canadian 20-3, 590; 12. Caddo 21-2, 543; 14. Haskell 21-2, 478; 15. Wewoka (1) 17-7, 392.
Class A
1. Cyril (48) 24-2, 1,179; 2. Calumet (13) 24-3, 1,091; 3. Fort Cobb-Broxton 24-2, 1,075; 4. Garber (4) 22-4, 950; 5. Velma-Alma (1) 23-3, 907; 6, Hydro-Eakly 25-3, 783; 7, Vici 21-5, 744; 8. Kiowa 22-6, 728; 9. Arapaho-Butler 24-3, 720; 10. Stuart 22-5, 574; 11. Roff 22-7, 531; 12. Ripley 21-8, 497; 13. Regent Prep 18-7, 456; 14. Fox 25-2, 412; 15. Davenport 20-5, 401.
Class B
1. Duke (29) 25-3, 999; 2. Paden (13) 27-1, 965; 3. Leedey (10) 25-3, 924; 4. Braggs (2) 25-2, 836; 5. Varnum (3) 27-1, 828; 6. Whitesboro (1) 23-3, 748; 7. Tyrone 21-3, 566; 8. Hammon 21-7, 562; 9. Butner 25-3, 555; 10. Burlington 20-8, 515; 11. Big Pasture 23-4, 506; 12. Kinta 20-7, 437; 13. Lomega 20-8, 404; 14. Battiest 18-10, 329; 15. Moyers 21-8, 289.