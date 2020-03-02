Players to watch
BJ Armstrong, Owasso: The 6-foot junior guard made his Rams debut last weekend and was second on the team with nine points in a 53-51 loss to Jenks in a Class 6A regional final Saturday. Played on Memorial’s 5A state champions the previous two years. Last season, averaged 4.1 points and 2.9 assists.
Tyler Pinder, Broken Arrow: Starting to make more of an impact after rejoining the Tigers at midseason. The 6-foot junior averaged 15 points in two 6A regional games. Left Broken Arrow after his freshman season and averaged 16 points for Redemption Life as a sophomore before playing on the Bahamas U-19 team.
Matthew Plaisance, Bishop Kelley: The 5-11 junior guard averaged 17.5 points in two 5A regional games.
Teams to watch
Glenpool (9-16): Coach Aaron Struck’s team pulled off the biggest upset in 5A last weekend with the Warriors’ first regional title since being the 3A state runner-up in 1994. Glenpool, which entered the postseason as the East’s No. 12 (out of 16) seed, has won seven of its past 12 after starting the season 2-11.
Pawhuska (19-8): Coach Jake Christenson’s unranked Huskies are one win away from their first state tournament berth in 18 years after a 61-59 upset over No. 8 Pawnee in the 2A regional final Saturday. Pawhuska, which lost to Pawnee twice earlier in February, is a regional champion for the first time since 2002.
Cascia Hall (9-17): The 4A Commandos are in the area tournament for the first time since 2016.
Games to watch
6A area final — Jenks (20-4) vs. Union (20-5), Friday at Owasso: These two traditional rivals meet for the fourth time this season. Jenks won the first two before Union’s 52-50 victory on Feb. 21. This could be similar to 2006 when they met five times, including in the area final and state tournament. The pick: Jenks 59, Union 58.
6A area final — B.T. Washington (19-5) vs. Sand Springs (18-6), Friday at Catoosa: The teams split two regular-season meetings. The pick: B.T. Washington 67, Sand Springs 61.
5A area final — Edison (20-4) vs. Tahlequah (17-8), Friday at Sapulpa: A rematch of Edison’s 72-68 win in the Port City Classic final on Jan. 25. The pick: Edison 62, Tahlequah 60.
Mr. Inside/Mr. Outside update
Voting
Mr. Inside: 1. J Coons, Catoosa; 2. Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, Memorial; 3. Kyler Mann, Owasso; 4. Gaige Longshore, Collinsville; 5. Davon Richardson, Sand Springs.
Mr. Outside: 1. Marcal Johnson, Rogers; 2. Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; 3. Konner Davis, Oologah; 4. Will McGuire, East Central; 5. Ethan Cole, Collinsville.
Notable performance
Nehemiah Boykins, Union (Mr. Inside): Returned after missing three games with an ankle injury and scored 31 points in two regional wins for the Redskins. Had 22 points and 17 rebounds against Sapulpa in his last game before the injury.
Player to watch
Kavon Key, Memorial (Mr. Outside): The 6-3 senior, who is sixth in the voting, is averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. Shoots 50% on 3s — 74-of-148. Had 35 points and 19 rebounds in two regional wins.
NEWS AND NOTES
Milestone win for Savage
Eric Savage picked up his 100th victory in seven seasons at Sand Springs as the Sandites defeated Broken Arrow 59-51 in a Class 6A regional final Saturday. The Sandites only had 92 wins in the previous 14 seasons before Savage’s arrival.
“We’ve come a long way,” Savage said Monday.
Marlo Fox scored 48 points in the two wins to lead the Sandites and earn Bill Knight Player of the Week honors.
“He was terrific,” Savage said.
Fox set the tone Saturday as he opened the game with a 3-pointer on a designed play and the No. 9 Sandites were never caught. Sand Springs built its lead to 37-18 at halftime and that brought back some bad flashbacks to Savage from a 2006 area final when he coached Memorial. The Chargers led by 21 in the second half, but lost that night against Enid.
“I was thinking at halftime about how we could keep the momentum and avoid something like that Enid game,” Savage said.
Broken Arrow cut its deficit to seven, but the Sandites would not let the win slip away after going 0-2 against the 11th-ranked Tigers in the regular season.
“We outrebounded Broken Arrow and that was a key this time from the first two games,” Savage said.
Another key was the return of sophomore forward Ethan Oakley, who missed the regular season’s last three games due to illness.
“This was one of our better wins this season,” Savage said.
Trojans regain rhythm
Third-ranked Jenks is a regional champion for the second year in a row after a 53-51 victory over Owasso on Saturday. Jenks opened the regional with a 66-45 win over Ponca City. Jenks entered the playoffs off a 2-3 stretch that followed 15 wins in a row.
“I thought we played pretty well both nights,” Jenks coach Clay Martin said. “We got our offensive rhythm back and played to our identity.
“At the end of the regular season we hit a perfect storm playing Booker T. Washington, then there was Senior Night against Sand Springs when we started a lineup we normally wouldn’t and then played Union. I thought we got back to being aggressive offensively and played with the rhythm we’ve had most of the year.”
Jenks trailed Owasso with two minutes left, but rallied as Ike Houston made 4-of-4 free throws and Ben Averitt sank 2-of-2. Houston also batted away a rebound after a missed Owasso shot as time expired.
The Trojans didn’t reach state last year after defeating Union to win a regional. On Friday, Jenks will meet Union for an area title and state berth.
“We know it’s going to be a dogfight,” Martin said. “We have three or four guys with experience from last year and hope they will be better prepared this year, knowing not to get too high after winning a regional and to get regrouped for the area tournament.”
Working overtime
It wouldn’t be surprising if Keys needed overtime Thursday against Cascia Hall in a 3A area tournament at Stroud. Seven of Keys’ 27 games this year have been extended past regulation — with three going into double OT and one into triple OT.
“We’ve played a lot of extra basketball this season, I’ve never seen a season like this,” said Keys coach Greg Barnes, who is in his second season at the Cougars’ helm after 24 years at the junior high level.
Keys is 16-11, including only 2-5 in overtime.
“If we had won more of those overtime games, we probably wouldn’t be as under the radar,” Barnes said. “That also has shaken our confidence when we go into overtime, that doubt creeps into their minds. But we’re pretty resilient.”
Last Thursday, the Cougars lost in double overtime to No. 4 Beggs, which is 24-1. Keys missed a free throw in the final second of regulation that would have won the game. But the Cougars came back with wins the next two days to reach the area tournament. Riley Kimble had 15 points in Keys’ 47-29 win over Kansas on Saturday.
“We’re hanging in there,” Barnes said.
Dutch advance
Third-ranked Holland Hall will meet No. 14 Fort Gibson in a 4A area final Friday at Skiatook. Fort Gibson upset No. 5 Webster 59-53 in a regional final.
“We know how good Fort Gibson is — Webster is a top-five team and beat Memorial,” Holland Hall coach Teddy Owens said.
Holland Hall advanced with a 71-57 win over No. 13 Hilldale on Saturday. Garrett Eaton scored 21, Kyle Hook 19 and Brock Davis 17. Owens also praised Marc Gouldsby, who had eight points with four offensive rebounds and four steals.
“That’s eight extra possessions he gave us,” Owens said. “He was locked in and played with great energy. This team is very unselfish.”
Boys Rankings
Final OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls (as of Feb. 10), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of March 2, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. B.T. Washington (10) 19-5, 527; 2. Southmoore (9) 20-4, 511; 3. Jenks (3) 20-4, 503; 4. Lawton (7) 21-3, 501; 5. Midwest City 21-3, 466; 6. Edmond Memorial 21-4, 456; 7. Edmond North 19-6, 381; 8. Union 20-5, 376; 9. Sand Springs 18-6, 339; 10. Norman North 17-7, 337; 11. Broken Arrow 18-7, 282; 12. Putnam West 15-10, 277; 13. Putnam North 14-9, 276; 14. Edmond Santa Fe 13-12, 174; 15. Putnam City 12-12, 165.
Class 5A
1. Del City (27) 23-1, 520; 2. Memorial (1) 21-4, 492; 3. MWC Carl Albert 17-7, 456; 4. Shawnee 20-5, 436; 5. Edison 20-4, 421; 6. Collinsville 18-4, 400; 7. Lawton MacArthur 19-6, 395; 8. Rogers 14-10, 324; 9. East Central 11-11, 321; 10. Tahlequah 17-8, 309; 11. Guthrie 15-9, 290; 12. Pryor 13-11, 252; 13. El Reno 12-13, 210; 14. Coweta 14-11, 199. 15. Piedmont 9-15, 156.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (44) 25-0, 860; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 19-5, 787; 3. Holland Hall 22-3, 754; 4. Central 15-9, 720; 5. Webster (2) 20-5, 716; 6. Broken Bow 18-7, 571; 7. Ada 20-5, 552; 8. Bethany 20-5, 526; 9. Tuttle 17-9, 456; 10. OKC Marshall 18-8, 411; 11. Metro Christian 19-6, 376; 12. Classen SAS 16-8, 360; 13. Hilldale 20-6, 268; 14. Fort Gibson 19-7, 260; 15. Wagoner 19-7, 258.
Class 3A
1. OKC Millwood (28) 16-9, 764; 2. Roland (2) 22-3, 657; 3. OKC Star Spencer (3) 20-5, 652; 4. Beggs (6) 24-1, 643; 5. Crossings Christian (4) 21-4, 636; 6. Community Christian 22-4, 565; 7. Okla. Christian School 17-9, 523; 8. Adair 22-3, 518; 9. Tahlequah Sequoyah 19-7, 466; 10. Perry 21-5, 454; 11. Hugo 18-6, 430; 12 (tie), Hennessey 20-6, 356 and Riverside 22-6, 356; 14. Eufaula 18-8, 332; 15. Purcell 20-5, 278.
Class 2A
1. Okla. Union (37) 23-2, 1,176; 2. Cashion (13) 24-2, 1,062; 3. Dale (5) 21-7, 1,015; 4. Howe 23-4, 977; 5. Rejoice Christian (6) 20-6, 968; 6. Minco (1) 22-4, 884; 7. Vanoss (2) 21-6, 833; 8. Pawnee 24-2, 759; 9. Hooker 24-2, 721; 10. Okemah 19-6, 697; 11. Talihina 21-4, 608; 12. Canadian 22-4, 590; 13. Caddo 22-3, 543; 14. Haskell 22-3, 478; 15. Wewoka (1) 19-8, 392.
Class A
1. Cyril (48) 24-4, 1,179; 2. Calumet (13) 24-5, 1,091; 3. Fort Cobb-Broxton 25-2, 1,075; 4. Garber (4) 23-4, 950; 5. Velma-Alma (1) 24-4, 907; 6, Hydro-Eakly 26-4, 783; 7, Vici 24-5, 744; 8. Kiowa 23-6, 728; 9. Arapaho-Butler 25-3, 720; 10. Stuart 25-5, 574; 11. Roff 24-8, 531; 12. Ripley 21-8, 497; 13. Regent Prep 20-8, 456; 14. Fox 25-2, 412; 15. Davenport 21-6, 401.
Class B
1. Duke (29) 26-4, 999; 2. Paden (13) 28-1, 965; 3. Leedey (10) 26-3, 924; 4. Braggs (2) 25-3, 836; 5. Varnum (3) 28-1, 828; 6. Whitesboro (1) 24-3, 748; 7. Tyrone 22-4, 566; 8. Hammon 24-7, 562; 9. Butner 25-4, 555; 10. Burlington 22-9, 515; 11. Big Pasture 25-5, 506; 12. Kinta 20-8, 437; 13. Lomega 20-10, 404; 14. Battiest 18-11, 329; 15. Moyers 21-8, 289.