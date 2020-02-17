Players to watch
Caden Hale, Metro Christian: The 6-foot-2 senior Mr. Outside candidate averages 22 points. Last Friday, he scored 28 in an 86-56 win over Lincoln Christian as he surpassed 1,000 career points.
B.J. Jefferson, Central: The 6-4 senior Mr. Inside candidate continued his torrid scoring pace with 52 points against Santa Fe South and OKC Heritage Hall last week.
Seth Pratt, Memorial: Last Tuesday, his 32nd trey of the season in only 55 attempts (58%) broke Collin Pitcock's Chargers freshmen record for 3-pointers set in 1998-99.
Teams to watch
Haskell (20-2): Coach Wes Hayes' 2A No. 14 Haymakers have won eight in a row. Zane Adams, a 6-2 senior and Central Oklahoma football signee, is the Bill Knight Player of the Week. He had 18 points with 10 rebounds against Warner, and followed that with 24 points and 20 rebounds against Morris.
Adair (18-3): The eighth-ranked 3A Warriors have won 10 in a row -- their only losses this season have been twice to 4A Locust Grove and once to 3A No. 9 Tahlequah Sequoyah, a team they have defeated twice.
Liberty (20-3): The 20th-ranked Tigers, led by junior Jaylen Wheeler, will enter the 2A playoffs with a 10-game winning streak.
Games to watch
Sand Springs (16-4) at Booker T. Washington (15-5), Tuesday: The visiting Sandites have wins over 6A East's top two teams. Sand Springs will look to dampen another Senior Night after last Friday's win at Jenks. The Hornets are trying to avenge an overtime loss Jan. 14 at Sand Springs. The pick: Washington 64, Sand Springs 57.
Jenks (17-3) at Union (16-5), Friday: A matchup of 6A East's No. 2 and 3 seeds. Jenks has won the two earlier meetings this season and this could be a preview of an area title game. The pick: Jenks 63, Union 58.
Berryhill (10-12) at Webster (18-4), Saturday: A 4A playoff opener. These West-side rivals, located only four miles apart, meet for the first time since Webster's 76-73 win on Dec. 5, 2017. The pick: Webster 72, Berryhill 61.
Mr. Inside/Mr. Outside update
Voting
Mr. Inside: 1. Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, Memorial; 2. J Coons, Catoosa; 3. Gaige Longshore, Collinsville; 4. Kyler Mann, Owasso; 5. Caden Fry, Owasso;
Mr. Outside: 1. Marcal Johnson, Rogers; 2. Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; 3. Will McGuire, East Central; 4. Ethan Cole, Collinsville; 5. Kavon Key, Memorial.
Notable performance
Bryce Thompson, Booker T. Washington (Mr. Outside): The 6-6 senior, on the same night as he received his McDonald's All-American Game jersey, scored 36 points Friday in an 88-56 win over Muskogee.
Player to watch
Brock Davis, Holland Hall (Mr. Inside): The 6-6 senior, a four-year starter, got ready for the postseason with 37 points in a pair of wins last week. Davis and the Dutch will start their bid to return to the 4A state tournament when they host Jay in a district game Saturday.
NEWS AND NOTES
Thompson and Trier
Bryce Thompson is the second McDonald's All-American Game selection that Booker T. Washington assistant Curtis Branch has coached. Branch was Tulsa-based NOAH's head coach when Allonzo Trier played for the Jaguars as a sophomore in the 2012-13 season. Trier had 17 points in the 2015 McDonald's game and is now with the NBA's New York Knicks.
So does Branch see any similarities between the two guards?
"Work ethic," Branch said. "They are both tireless workers. Both have a drive that is really unparalleled to other people. Bryce and 'Zo talked quite a bit over the recruiting process. And both of them can score mid-range, that's very similar as well."
Branch has enjoyed coaching both players.
"It's pretty cool," Branch said. "I keep `Zo pretty well in-tune with what's going on, and send him game films and stuff like that, so it's fun to get to see him and he'll give me comments. It's been a fun journey."
Claremore Christian wins HCAA title
Logan Picolett averaged 23.4 points over five games to lead Claremore Christian to the Heartland Christian Athletic Association 1A title. Picolett, a freshman, scored 30 to lead the Warriors past Shawnee's Liberty Academy 66-60 in the final Saturday at Del City's Christian Heritage.
It was an improbable run by the Warriors, who went 1-12 in the regular season before winning five in a row. They were the 10th seed out of 13 teams. Ten of Claremore Christian's 14 players were freshmen or sophomores.
"Different players stepped up throughout the playoffs," Claremore Christian coach Chris Whisenhunt said. "Sophomores Peyton Abbott and Aiden Phillips have been up and down during the season but had more consistent play in the playoffs, averaging nine points each. Juniors Eli Klepzyk and Sammy Close provide energy off the bench and Close ended up with a double-double in the semifinal game (10 points and 14 rebounds). Seniors Caleb Ekedal and Keegan Whisenhunt provided leadership.
"As the team started to gel and come together our play improved. I had told the boys that wins in the season are good but it is more important how we play in the postseason. They came together at the right time. I have been very fortunate to have the players that I have had through this season. We had an interesting ride with lots of ups and downs but in the end we got where we were wanting to be."
Regent ready to roll
Regent Prep (17-6), ranked No. 13 in Class A, has won seven in a row after a 46-44 victory over Agra in a playoff opener Saturday.
Due to Regent's football team reaching the Class B state final, the Rams' basketball season has been scheduled at an NBA-type pace with their last 20 regular-season games played in 40 days, with only 20 practice days the entire season.
Regent has faced its share of adversity with all seven of its top players missing at least one game due to injury or illness. Duvan Boshoff, a 6-4 forward who averages 10 points and nine rebounds, missed 12 games with an ankle injury.
Jack Wright, an All World offensive football finalist and North Dakota football signee, played in his first basketball game Saturday since suffering a dislocated knee cap in the football final. Wright was a big factor against Agra with 10 points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Regent faces No. 16 Seiling (18-4) in a regional game Thursday at Frontier.
"Hopefully we will continue to improve and integrate all of our players back together," Regent coach Kerwin Dees said.
Boys Rankings
Final OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls (as of Feb. 10), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 16, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. B.T. Washington (10) 15-5, 527; 2. Southmoore (9) 17-3, 511; 3. Jenks (3) 17-3, 503; 4. Lawton (7) 17-2, 501; 5. Midwest City 17-3, 466; 6. Edmond Memorial 18-3, 456; 7. Edmond North 16-5, 381; 8. Union 16-5, 376; 9. Sand Springs 16-4, 339; 10. Norman North 17-4, 337; 11. Broken Arrow 15-6, 282; 12. Putnam West 13-9, 277; 13. Putnam North 11-8, 276; 14. Edmond Santa Fe 10-10, 174; 15. Putnam City 11-10, 165.
Class 5A
1. Del City (27) 17-1, 520; 2. Memorial (1) 19-4, 492; 3. MWC Carl Albert 14-6, 456; 4. Shawnee 16-5, 436; 5. Edison 16-4, 421; 6. Collinsville 16-3, 400; 7. Lawton MacArthur 14-6, 395; 8. Rogers 14-8, 324; 9. East Central 10-10, 321; 10. Tahlequah 13-8, 309; 11. Guthrie 13-7, 290; 12. Pryor 13-8, 252; 13. El Reno 11-10, 210; 14. Coweta 11-10, 199. 15. Piedmont 8-12, 156.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (44) 21-0, 860; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 16-5, 787; 3. Holland Hall 19-3, 754; 4. Central 13-8, 720; 5. Webster (2) 18-4, 716; 6. Broken Bow 15-6, 571; 7. Ada 16-5, 552; 8. Bethany 16-5, 526; 9. Tuttle 15-7, 456; 10. OKC Marshall 16-6, 411; 11. Metro Christian 17-5, 376; 12. Classen SAS 13-8, 360; 13. Hilldale 17-5, 268; 14. Fort Gibson 16-6, 260; 15. Wagoner 16-5, 258.
Class 3A
1. OKC Millwood (28) 14-9, 764; 2. Roland (2) 19-3, 657; 3. OKC Star Spencer (3) 16-5, 652; 4. Beggs (6) 20-1, 643; 5. Crossings Christian (4) 19-3, 636; 6. Community Christian 19-3, 565; 7. Okla. Christian School 14-8, 523; 8. Adair 18 -3, 518; 9. Tahlequah Sequoyah 16-6, 466; 10. Perry 17-5, 454; 11. Hugo 14-6, 430; 12 (tie), Hennessey 17-5, 356 and Riverside 19-5, 356; 14. Eufaula 15-7, 332; 15. Purcell 18-4, 278.
Class 2A
1. Okla. Union (37) 21-1, 1,176; 2. Cashion (13) 20-2, 1,062; 3. Dale (5) 18-6, 1,015; 4. Howe 20-3, 977; 5. Rejoice Christian (6) 16-6, 968; 6. Minco (1) 19-4, 884; 7. Vanoss (2) 19-5, 833; 8. Pawnee 21-1, 759; 9. Hooker 21-2, 721; 10. Okemah 16-5, 697; 11. Talihina 17-4, 608; 12. Canadian 18-3, 590; 12. Caddo 20-2, 543; 14. Haskell 20-2, 478; 15. Wewoka (1) 15-7, 392.
Class A
1. Cyril (48) 22-2, 1,179; 2. Calumet (13) 22-3, 1,091; 3. Fort Cobb-Broxton 22-2, 1,075; 4. Garber (4) 20-4, 950; 5. Velma-Alma (1) 22-2, 907; 6, Hydro-Eakly 23-3, 783; 7, Vici 20-4, 744; 8. Kiowa 20-6, 728; 9. Arapaho-Butler 22-3, 720; 10. Stuart 21-4, 574; 11. Roff 20-6, 531; 12. Ripley 20-6, 497; 13. Regent Prep 17-6, 456; 14. Fox 23-1, 412; 15. Davenport 19-4, 401.
Class B
1. Duke (29) 23-3, 999; 2. Paden (13) 25-1, 965; 3. Leedey (10) 23-3, 924; 4. Braggs (2) 23-1, 836; 5. Varnum (3) 25-1, 828; 6. Whitesboro (1) 21-3, 748; 7. Tyrone 19-3, 566; 8. Hammon 18-6, 562; 9. Butner 22-2, 555; 10. Burlington 19-7, 515; 11. Big Pasture 22-3, 506; 12. Kinta 19-6, 437; 13. Lomega 18-8, 404; 14. Battiest 17-9, 329; 15. Moyers 20-6, 289.