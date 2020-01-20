Players to watch
Hayden Brewster, Coweta: Made eight 3s in the first quarter against McAlester on Jan. 9. The 6-foot senior guard averages 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and shoots 47% on 3s.
Gavin Phillips, Catoosa: The 6-foot senior guard averages 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.
Anfernee Nelson, Jenks: The 6-4 senior scored 50 points over the past three games and is averaging 13.1 for the season.
Martwon Taylor, Webster: In a pair of wins last week, the 5-10 junior guard had 37 points. For the season, he averages 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.5 assists.
Teams to watch
Beggs (11-1): First-year coach Gerrell Thomas' 3A No. 5 Golden Demons entered the Okmulgee County Tournament on Monday with a nine-game winning streak -- the only loss in overtime against Wewoka. Thomas helped win three state titles as an assistant at OKC Douglass and Heritage Hall, and was a two-time 4A state tournament MVP at OKC Northeast (2002, '04).
Collinsville (10-3): Coach Todd Anderson's 5A No. 6 Cardinals have won seven of their past eight, including close decisions against Coweta and Tahlequah last week. Ethan Cole averages 20.4 points per game.
Verdigris (10-4): The Cardinals went 3-0 last week and have their best team since winning the 3A state title in 2016.
Games to watch
Central (8-2) at Memorial (14-3), Tuesday: The host Chargers look to avenge a 69-62 loss on Dec. 19 at Central. The pick: Memorial 67, Central 66.
Union (8-3) at Broken Arrow (13-1), Tuesday: Class 6A No. 9 Union's three losses have been by a combined 10 points. It's the only regular-season meeting between these two rivals. The pick: Broken Arrow 60, Union 57.
Owasso (5-6) at B.T. Washington (8-5), Tuesday: This is only the Hornets' third home game. Both teams are better than their records indicate -- Owasso's last four losses have been by a combined 11 points. The pick: BTW 63, Owasso 58.
Mr. Inside/Mr. Outside update
The 15 Mr. Inside and 15 Mr. Outside finalists will be announced in Sunday's World.
NEWS AND NOTES
Memorial edges Carl Albert
In a potential 5A state tournament preview, second-ranked Memorial defeated No. 5 Midwest City Carl Albert 68-65 on Saturday night at Midwest City High School. Kavon Key had all of his 21 points in the second half to lead Memorial. Freshman Seth Pratt had 14 points off the bench. Brayshawn Finch and Will Hill combined to make 12-of-14 free throws for the Chargers.
Memorial (14-3) won despite being without its second-leading scorer, sophomore guard Ty Frierson, who was sidelined with a hip injury.
"For the fourth year in a row in the Oklahoma Classic we played a great state tournament-level westside opponent and for the fourth year in a row we got better as a team and got to experience the closest thing to a state tournament atmosphere," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "I could not be prouder of my five seniors and how they have totally bought in to making the youth on this team comfortable, but also tough enough to make big plays in big games."
Key had 63 points, 25 rebounds and seven assists as the Chargers went 3-0 last week. He was 13-of-19 on 3s. Memorial also was boosted by Finch's return after he was sidelined for seven games with an injury. Finch had 33 points and 27 rebounds in the three games.
Valuable week for Hornets
Defending 6A champion Booker T. Washington went 1-3 over a five-day span, but it was far from a lost week for the second-ranked Hornets.
After losing in overtime at Sand Springs, the Hornets went 1-2 in the prestigious Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Missouri.
"If there was ever a good 1-2 tournament, that was a good 1-2," Hornets coach Conley Phipps said. "The tournament was an incredible experience and the competition was incredible."
Phipps made those comments Monday while watching Paul VI Catholic (Virginia), ranked 11th nationally by USA Today, defeat No. 8 Sierra Canyon (California) 70-62 on ESPNU. LeBron James' son, Bronny, plays for Sierra Canyon. On Friday night, Phipps' Hornets lost to Paul VI 74-60 in the T of C semifinals. Paul VI lost to No. 17 Oak Hill (Virginia) 72-57 in the final.
Washington (8-5) opened the tournament with a 54-50 comeback win over Greensboro (North Carolina) Day School and lost 62-51 to St. Louis Vashon in the third-place game Saturday. Thompson was named to the all-tournament team with 64 points in three games. BTW's Trey Phipps, who scored 20 against Vashon, won the Father John Savage Award that honors competitiveness and spirit.
The Hornets, who have faced three St. Louis teams at three different venues this season, played before nearly 23,000 fans in their three games at JQH Arena in Springfield.
"This will make us better down the road," Conley Phipps said. "We learned last week how we can be better. We left Springfield a more confident team."
Big tournament week
The last tournament week during the regular season will be highlighted by the Jenks/Union Invitational and Catoosa's TTCU-Federal Credit Union Port City Classic. Other area tournaments Thursday through Saturday will be at Rogers, Fort Gibson, Chouteau, Kiefer, Mounds and Northeastern A&M.
The Jenks/Union tournament, which has its finals at Union's UMAC, includes five teams (Union, Jenks, Putnam North, OKC Northwest and Edmond Sante Fe) ranked in 6A's top 17, plus 5A No. 7 East Central, 4A No. 3 Central and a Texas team, Trinity Cedar Hill. At Port City, the field includes four teams in 5A's top 20 (Edison, Tahlequah, Bishop Kelley and Claremore), 4A No. 7 Broken Bow and perennial state tournament contenders Catoosa and Victory Christian along with Plainview.
Boys rankings
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls (as of Jan. 20), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 12, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Southmoore (28) 9-1, 540; 2. B.T. Washington (1) 8-5, 481; 3. Edmond Memorial 10-2, 472; 4. Jenks 9-1, 448; 5. Midwest City 10-2, 444; 6. Broken Arrow 13-1, 407; 7. Sand Springs 11-2, 397; 8. Lawton 9-2, 357; 9. Union 8-3, 345; 10. Edmond North 10-3, 334; 11. Putnam North 8-4, 289; 12. Norman North 8-4, 272; 13. Putnam City 8 -4, 256; 14. Putnam West 8-9, 203; 15. Yukon 8-3, 171.
Class 5A
1. Del City (29) 10-0, 560; 2. Memorial (1) 14-3, 533; 3. Shawnee 10-2, 487; 4. Edison 8-2, 455; 5. MWC Carl Albert 6-6, 440; 6. Collinsville 10 3, 424; 7. East Central 8-4, 407; 8. Lawton MacArthur 8-4, 353; 9. Rogers 8-4, 349; 10. Tahlequah 8-4, 320; 11. El Reno 7-5, 264; 12. Ardmore 7-5, 262. 13. Piedmont 6-5, 261; 14. Coweta 6-6, 222; 15. Pryor 7-5, 221.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (48) 12-0, 920; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (2) 11-4, 858; 3. Central 8-2, 819; 4. Holland Hall 12-1, 774; 5. Webster 12-4, 727; 6. Ada 9-3, 635; 7. Broken Bow 10 2, 617; 8. OKC Marshall 10-3, 511; 9. Tuttle 9-3, 441; 10. Classen SAS 8-5, 437; 11. Hilldale 11-3, 381; 12. Metro Christian 8-3, 320; 13. Fort Gibson 8-3, 309; 14. Bethany 7-4, 294; 15. Clinton 10-2, 224.
Class 3A
1. OKC Millwood (29) 9-6, 804; 2. Roland (5) 10-2, 703; 3. Perry 11-1, 698; 4. OKC Star Spencer (4) 7-3, 640; 5. Beggs (3) 11-1, 636; 6. Okla. Christian School 10-1, 588; 7. Tahlequah Sequoyah 10-4, 545; 8. Riverside 11-4, 528; 9. Crossings Christian (1) 10-3, 519; 10. Adair 10-3, 512; 11. Hugo 10-5, 497; 12. Community Christian 11-2, 468; 13, Hennessey 11-2, 392; 14. Eufaula 8-2, 384; 15. Purcell 10-2, 352.
Class 2A
1. Dale (37) 12-2, 1,319; 2. Okla. Union 13-0, 1,253; 3. Howe (1) 16-1, 1,348; 4. Rejoice Christian (8) 7-5, 1,030; 5. Minco (1) 11-3, 983; 6. Vanoss 14-1, 963; 7. Cashion (2) 11-0, 940; 8. Okemah (1) 10-3, 842; 9. Hooker 13-1, 839; 10. Pawnee 11-0, 794; 11. Canadian 9-1, 648; 12. Caddo 12-1, 617; 13. Haskell 9-2, 477; 14. Wewoka 12-4, 400; 15, Talihina 8-4, 378.
Class A
1. Cyril (48) 16-0, 1,179; 2. Calumet (13) 16-1, 1,091; 3. Fort Cobb-Broxton 16-2, 1,075; 4. Garber (4) 12-4, 950; 5. Velma-Alma (1) 13-2, 907; 6, Hydro-Eakly 16-2, 783; 7, Vici 14-2, 744; 8. Kiowa 14-3, 728; 9. Arapaho-Butler 15-2, 720; 10. Stuart 14-3, 574; 11. Roff 14-4, 531; 12. Ripley 14-3, 497; 13. Regent Prep 8-3, 456; 14. Fox 14-0, 412; 15. Davenport 11-3, 401.
Class B
1. Duke (29) 15-2, 999; 2. Paden (13) 16-0, 965; 3. Leedey (10) 17-0, 924; 4. Braggs (2) 15-0, 836; 5. Varnum (3) 17-1, 828; 6. Whitesboro (1) 14-1, 748; 8. Hammon 12-4, 562; 9. Butner 14-1, 555; 10. Burlington 12-4, 515; 11. Big Pasture 15-3, 506; 12. Kinta 13-5, 437; 13. Lomega 12-5, 404; 14. Battiest 14-5, 329; 15. Moyers 14-4, 289.