Players to watch
Kyler Mann, Owasso: The 6-foot-4 junior forward/guard had 63 points in four games last week as the Rams went 2-2.
Nate Beitel, Regent Prep: The 6-4 sophomore guard has scored 61 points in his past four games. He opened last week with 25 points in a 54-34 win over Lincoln Christian. Beitel also helped the Class A No. 14 Rams win their own tournament as he scored a game-high 14 in a 36-26 victory over Hulbert in the final.
Gage Longshore, Collinsville: In a pair of wins, the 6-4 senior forward had 23 points against Claremore and 24 against Ardmore.
Karter Legnon and Nathan McKnight, Mingo Valley: Legnon, a 6-foot junior guard, is averaging 13.4 points and shoots 36% on 3-pointers. McKnight, a 6-2 senior guard is averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Eagles (8-4). He is shooting 48% from the field and 34% on 3-pointers.
Teams to watch
Union (8-2): Coach Rudy Garcia’s 6A No. 6 Redskins won six in a row before falling to 4A No. 2 OKC Heritage Hall 57-52 in the Putnam City Invitational final on Saturday. Union defeated Putnam West and Putnam North in the PCI. Union’s Seth Chargois and Micah Lovett were named to the all-tournament team.
Edison (7-1): The 5A No. 6 Eagles have won four in a row heading into their game Tuesday at rival Memorial. Mason Alexander, a 6-6 senior, averages 19 points and 10 rebounds for Edison.
Hilldale (9-2): The 4A No. 12 Hornets captured the Bedouin Shrine Classic large-school title with a 69-57 win over 4A No. 11 Fort Gibson on Saturday in Muskogee. Hilldale avenged a 55-52 loss Dec. 17 at Fort Gibson. Ty O’Neal, a 6-4 sophomore forward, scored 18 for Hilldale in the title game.
Games to watch
Sand Springs (10-1) at Broken Arrow (11-1), Friday: The 6A No. 7 Sandites swept two games from the 6A No. 10 Tigers last season. The pick: Broken Arrow 60, Sand Springs 59.
Union (8-2) at Jenks (7-1), Friday: This basketball rivalry is heating up again. Last year, Union swept two regular-season meetings, but Jenks defeated the Redskins in the regional final. The pick: Jenks 56, Union 54.
MWC Carl Albert (6-4) at Memorial (11-3), Saturday: Two of 5A’s top-four teams meet. These tradition-rich programs faced each other in the state tournament four times in the past decade, with Memorial winning in the 2011 and ‘13 quarterfinals, and Carl Albert winning on last-second shots in the 2015 semifinals and ‘16 final. Memorial beat the Titans in last year’s area final. The pick: Memorial 55, Carl Albert 51.
Mr. Inside/Mr. Outside update
The 15 Mr. Inside and 15 Mr. Outside finalists will be announced soon. Coaches are encouraged to send nominations to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.
Memorial's Bobby Allison honored
Memorial’s Bobby Allison was named as the state’s 2019 basketball coach of the year by the NFHS. Allison led the Chargers to their third consecutive Class 5A state title, his fourth gold ball in six years.
“I am honored to be selected,” Allison said Monday. “This award has everything to do with the great players and assistant coaches I have and how hard we work as a collective unit for team goals at Memorial. Between Memorial’s great basketball tradition and great teachers and administration, I have a lot of great people I work with daily to help student athletes.”
Learning process for Nate West at East Central
Nate West, a former assistant for Allison at Memorial, is in his first season as East Central’s head coach. The Cardinals are 7-3 and ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. At East Central, several of his players didn’t join the team until Nov. 12 due to being on the football team. That was a situation that West rarely experienced at Memorial.
“That’s only eight or nine weeks ago, I’m still learning how to coach them the best I can,” West said. “It’s a challenge. Our coaches joke that we can’t be scouted, because we’re new to these kids and we’re constantly changing stuff and learning.”
Challenging week for Hornets
It’s the week between tournament weeks for many teams, but not for Class 6A No. 2 Booker T. Washington, which will play in the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Missouri.
It will be a challenging week for the Hornets, who visit No. 7 Sand Springs on Tuesday. Washington’s opener in the 36th Bass Pro TofC at 9 p.m. Thursday is against Greensboro (North Carolina) Day at JQH Arena.
Washington was the runner-up to Philadelphia Roman Catholic in the second Bass Pro TofC in 1986 en route to its third of four consecutive state titles. The prestigious tournament’s list of MVPs includes Alonzo Mourning, Terence Rencher, Kyle Singler, D’Angelo Russell, Lamar Odom and John Wall.
This is Washington’s second trip to Missouri this season as the Hornets defeated St. Louis Christian Dec. 7 at the Norm Stewart Classic in Columbia.
Boys rankings
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls (as of Jan. 13), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 12, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Southmoore (20) 8-1, 514; 2. B.T. Washington (8) 7-2, 495; 3. Edmond Memorial 10-1, 476; 4. Midwest City 10-1, 445; 5. Jenks 7-1, 391; 6. Union 8-2, 379; 7. Sand Springs 10-1, 374; 8. Lawton 8-1, 340; 9. Putnam North 7-3, 336; 10. Broken Arrow 11-1, 320; 11. Edmond North 9-3, 317; 12. OKC Northwest 8-3, 216; 13. Norman North 7-4, 206; 14. Yukon 8-2, 182; 15. Putnam City 6-4, 176.
Class 5A
1. Del City (28) 9-0, 540; 2. Memorial (1) 11-3, 514; 3. Shawnee 8-2, 448; 4. MWC Carl Albert 6-4, 446; 5. East Central; 7-3, 411; 6. Edison 7-1, 406; 7. Collinsville 8 -3, 370; 8. Rogers 7-2, 340; 9. Piedmont 6-4, 307; 10. Tahlequah 7-3, 298; 11. Ardmore 6-4, 29 5; 12. Lawton MacArthur 6-4, 272; 13. El Reno 6-5, 246; 14. Coweta 6-4, 233; 15. Guthrie 6-3, 194.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (56) 10-0, 1.100; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (3) 10-4, 1.022; 3. Central 6-2, 976; 4. Holland Hall 9-1, 929; 5. Webster 10-4, 828; 6. Ada 8-3, 747; 7. Broken Bow 8 -2, 732; 8. Classen SAS 7-4,, 562; 9. OKC Marshall 7-3, 544; 10. Tuttle 8-2, 519; 11. Fort Gibson 7-2, 419; 12. Hilldale 9-2, 408; 13. OKC McGuinness 6-6, 344; 14. Bethany 6-3, 311; 15. OKC Douglass 8-5, 264.
Class 3A
1. OKC Millwood (37) 7-6, 931; 2. Roland (6) 8-1, 837; 3. Perry 9-1, 782; 4. OKC Star Spencer 5-3, 758; 5. Okla. Christian School 8-1, 691; 6. Beggs 8-1, 681; 7. Tahlequah Sequoyah 8-3, 670; 8. Riverside 9-3, 572; 9. Adair 8-2, 550; 10. Hugo 8 -5, 546; 11. Eufaula 7-1, 498; 12. Crossings Christian (1) 8-3, 484; 13. Community Christian 10-1, 473; 14. Hennessey 9-2, 463; 15. Purcell 8-2, 391.
Class 2A
1. Dale (25) 12-1, 1.458; 2. Rejoice Christian (36) 6-3, 1.395; 3. Okla. Union 11-0, 1.336; 4. Howe (3) 14-1, 1.259; 5. Minco 10-2, 1.134; 6. Vanoss 12-1, 1.021; 7. Cashion (1) 10-0; 8. Okemah (1) 8-3, 920; 9. Hooker 11-1, 884; 10. Pawnee 9-0, 816; 11. Canadian 7-1, 697; 12. Caddo 10-1, 620; 13. Haskell 8-2, 595; 14. Talihina 6-4, 479; 15. Wewoka 10-4, 464.
Class A
1. Calumet (46) 15-0, 1.299; 2. Cyril (21) 12-0, 1.268; 3. Fort Cobb-Broxton (2) 14-2, 1.194; 4. Garber (3) 10-4, 1.073; 5. Velma-Alma 10-2, 989; 6 (tie), Hydro-Eakly 14-2, 881 and Vici 13-1, 881; 8. Kiowa 13-3, 767; 9. Ripley 14-1, 691; 10. Stuart 13-2, 666; 11. Roff 12-4, 596; 12. Arapaho-Butler 13-2, 576; 13. Fox 12-0, 478; 14. Regent Prep 6-2, 450; 15. Davenport 8-3, 437.
Class B
1. Duke (46) 14-1, 1.214; 2. Paden (11) 15-0, 1.137; 3. Leedey (6) 16-0, 1.088; 4. Braggs (2) 13-0, 1.006; 5. Varnum (3) 15-1, 997; 6. Whitesboro 12-1, 9 34; 7. Big Pasture 12-3, 702; 8. Burlington 11-3, 701; 9. Kinta 12-4, 659; 10. Tyrone 12-1, 637; 11. Butner 12-1, 529; 12. Hammon 12-4, 612; 13. Battiest 13-4, 547; 14. Lomega 10-5, 383; 15. Moyers 11-4, 297.