Players to watch
Loddie Combs, Edison: The 6-foot-3 senior guard doubled his scoring average last week as he led the Class 5A No. 4 Eagles to a pair of road wins, with 30 points against Hale on Tuesday and 26 against Central on Friday.
Duvan Boshoff, Regent Prep: After being sidelined for a month with an ankle injury, the 6-4 sophomore's return has given a boost to the Class A No. 13 Rams. He had 12 points and seven rebounds in a win over 4A No. 11 Metro Christian on Saturday.
Jalen Breath, B.T. Washington: The 6-8 Mr. Inside candidate had 41 points in three wins, capped by 19 points with 11 rebounds against Bartlesville on Saturday.
BJ Jefferson, Central: Last week, the 6-4 senior Mr. Inside candidate averaged 34.3 points in three games -- with 31 against Webster, 35 against Edison and 37 against McLain.
Teams to watch
Sapulpa (8-9): Although the Chieftains have struggled this season after their first state tournament appearance in 20 years, they will carry a four-game winning streak into their Highway 97 meeting with visiting Sand Springs on Tuesday night. Te'Zohn Taft had 41 points and Hunter Hoggatt 35 in two wins last week.
Collinsville (12-3): The 5A No. 6 Cardinals have won four in a row and nine of their last 10 after a 68-56 victory over 5A No. 12 Pryor on Friday, led by Mr. Outside candidate Ethan Cole with 26 points and Mr. Inside candidate Gaige Longshore with 22.
Wagoner (14-4): Coach Zack Ange's 4A No. 15 Bulldogs have a seven-game winning streak after a 61-59 victory over No. 13 Hilldale on Friday as Jacob Scroggins had 22 points, including the winning trey with 10 seconds left in overtime.
Games to watch
Central (11-6) at Webster (16-4), Tuesday: A rematch of Webster's 90-82 win last Tuesday at Central. The pick: Webster 84, Central 80.
Jenks (15-1) at B.T. Washington (12-5), Friday: It’s Ring of Honor Night as 21 BTW legends will be honored. And, this game will likely decide the East's No. 1 seed in 6A and the Frontier Valley Conference title. BTW won 59-51 on Dec. 10 at Jenks. The pick: BTW 70, Jenks 69.
Sand Springs (13-3) at Union (11-5), Friday: Hosting a 6A regional could be at stake as No. 7 Union tries to avenge a 75-74 loss on Dec. 10 at No. 9 Sand Springs. It's also Union Athletic Hall of Fame night. The pick: Union 67, Sand Springs 63.
Mr. Inside/Mr. Outside update
Voting
Mr. Inside: 1. Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, Memorial; 2. J Coons, Catoosa; 3. Caden Fry, Owasso; 4. Kyler Mann, Owasso; 5. Gaige Longshore, Collinsville.
Mr. Outside: 1. Marcal Johnson, Rogers; 2. Kavon Key, Memorial; 3. Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; 4. Konner Davis, Oologah; 5. Will McGuire, East Central.
Notable performance
Anthony Pritchard, Webster (Mr. Outside): The 6-foot senior had 65 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists and 10 steals in three wins as he was the Bill Knight Player of the Week.
Player to watch this week
Jaden Lietzke, Rejoice Christian (Mr. Inside): The 6-8 senior had 32 points in a 61-55 win over Victory Christian on Friday. The 2A No. 5 Eagles, after playing Cascia Hall on Tuesday, will host 4A No. 3 Holland Hall on Thursday and visit 4A No. 11 Metro Christian on Friday.
NEWS AND NOTES
Davis breaks Dutch record
Brock Davis set Holland Hall's career scoring record last Tuesday in a win over Cascia Hall. He opened the game with a breakaway dunk and then had a layup before surpassing Brock Morton's record with two reverse dunks off alley-oop passes.
"I thought Brock might be nervous going into the game, but he came out energized," Dutch coach Teddy Owens said. "This record says so much about Brock's consistency. The best part of him becoming the all-time leading scorer is how unselfish he is. He'll catch it in deep and kick it out to an open teammate even when I think the best play is for him to shoot it. He cares only about winning and his teammates flourishing."
Davis, a four-year starter, has 1,428 career points to pass Morton, an '09 graduate who is now the Dutch's tennis and seventh-grade basketball coach.
Later in the week, 4A No. 3 Holland Hall (15-2) split a two-game Texas road swing to two of its former Southwest Preparatory Conference opponents, Dallas Episcopal and Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal. Holland Hall was in the SPC for nearly 50 years before joining the OSSAA in 2016. Marc Gouldsby scored 17 points for Holland Hall in Saturday's win over All Saints.
"A lot of our players had never played against a SPC team before," Owens said. "We didn't play very well in the first game, but we played really well against All Saints."
Memorable week
Class 4A No. 5 Webster's 69-57 win over 5A No. 2 Memorial in the High School Hoops Showcase on Saturday at the BOK Center capped one of the Warriors' biggest-ever regular-season weeks that also included victories over 4A No. 4 Central 90-82 on Tuesday and OKC McGuinness 70-62 on Friday.
"There's not too many programs better than those," Webster coach Scott Bowman said. "Think of how many state titles they've won (31). Since this is the week of the rankings (playoff seedings), this should really help."
Webster's lone state title was in 1966. Martwon Taylor had 64 points in the three wins -- one less than teammate Anthony Pritchard.
Although the Warriors start only one senior, they are very experienced.
"A lot of coaches have to call a time out to stop those (opponents') runs, I trust our players because they have been in those situations and know what to do," Bowman said.
Educational loss
Memorial coach Bobby Allison on Webster's win that broke his team's seven-game winning streak: "When you play against a team that can win the gold ball, regardless of class like Webster, you must make certain plays mentally and physically throughout a game and capitalize in any situation. We didn't do that enough and credit to them, they did. We've got two top-10 road games with East Central and Edison left and that will show if we learned from mistakes made on Saturday. If we can get healthy, and learn from those mistakes, I love the team we've got heading into the final stretch of the season."
Moving up
Memorial's Kavon Key, after two 3s in the High School Hoops Showcase on Saturday, has 146 treys -- ranking fourth on the Chargers' career list behind Caleb Nero (243), Collin Pitcock (226) and Brandon Loyd (212). Diggs was the MVP of first Hoops Showcase in 2014.
Injury update
Two of the top six players for 6A No. 7 Sand Springs have suffered season-ending knee injuries. Daren Hawkins suffered a torn ACL in Friday's win at Bixby. Jaeden Hurd has been sidelined since Jan. 14 with a torn ACL.
Back to normal
Central went 3-4 during a stretch of seven games in 11 days.
"Every team we played outside of McLain is a state tournament team, so there's no negativity toward those games," Central coach Eli K. Brown said. "We've grown up in those games. But I'm so glad that stretch is over and that the schedule is back to normal -- playing Tuesday and Friday. We haven't had a real practice in two weeks."
Hot Hornets
Bryce Thompson had 71 points to help 6A No. 3 Booker T. Washington sweep three games last week.
"Two weeks ago we had a 1-3 week, so it was a pretty good turnaround against good competition," Hornet coach Conley Phipps said.
The Hornets were so hot in Saturday's 88-44 win over Bartlesville at the Showcase that they needed only three quarters to score more points (76) than the Bruins had allowed in any game this season. BTW made 17 of its first 20 shots from the field.
Rankings
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls (as of Feb. 3), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 2, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Southmoore (14) 14-2, 548; 2. Jenks (8) 15-1, 538; 3. B.T. Washington (3) 12-5, 516; 4. Lawton (5) 15-2, 509; 5. Midwest City (1) 14-3, 487; 6. Edmond Memorial 14-3, 462; 7. Union 12-5, 383; 8. Edmond North 14-4, 372; 9. Sand Springs 13-3, 365; 10. Broken Arrow 13-4, 348; 11. Norman North 14-4, 326; 12. Putnam North 11-6, 2795; 13. Putnam West 10-9, 273; 14. Putnam City 10-9, 2763; 15. Edmond Santa Fe 10-8, 181.
Class 5A
1. Del City (27) 15-1, 540; 2. Memorial (2) 17-4, 513; 3. MWC Carl Albert 10-6, 467; 4. Edison 14-2, 453; 5. Shawnee 12-4, 447; 6. Collinsville 12-3, 416; 7. Lawton MacArthur 13-5, 396; 8. East Central 10-7, 355; 9. Tahlequah 12-6, 333; 10. Rogers 10-8, 311; 11. Guthrie 11-5, 295; 12. Pryor 11-7, 264; 13. El Reno 8-9, 217; 14. Coweta 9-9, 194. 15. Piedmont 8-9, 181.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (44) 17-0, 860; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 12-5, 787; 3. Holland Hall 15-2, 754; 4. Central 11-6, 720; 5. Webster (2) 16-4, 716; 6. Broken Bow 14-4, 571; 7. Ada 14-5, 552; 8. Bethany 12-4, 526; 9. Tuttle 14-4, 456; 10. OKC Marshall 13-6, 411; 11. Metro Christian 13-4, 376; 12. Classen SAS 12-7, 360; 13. Hilldale 14-5, 268; 14. Fort Gibson 12-5, 260; 15. Wagoner 14-4, 258.
Class 3A
1. OKC Millwood (28) 13-8, 764; 2. Roland (2) 15-3, 657; 3. OKC Star Spencer (3) 13-4, 652; 4. Beggs (6) 15-1, 643; 5. Crossings Christian (4) 15-3, 636; 6. Community Christian 16-3, 565; 7. Okla. Christian School 12-5, 523; 8. Adair 14-3, 518; 9. Tahlequah Sequoyah 14-5, 466; 11. Hugo 12-5, 430; 12 (tie), Hennessey 13-3, 356 and Riverside 16-5, 356; 14. Eufaula 12-4, 332; 15. Purcell 14-4, 278.
Class 2A
1. Okla. Union (37) 16-1, 1,176; 2. Cashion (13) 14-1, 1,062; 3. Dale (5) 13-6, 1,015; 4. Howe 19-2, 977; 5. Rejoice Christian (6) 12-5, 968; 6. Minco (1) 16-3, 884; 7. Vanoss (2) 18-3, 833; 8. Pawnee 16-0, 759; 9. Hooker 17-2, 721; 10. Okemah 13-5, 697; 11. Talihina 13-4, 608; 12. Canadian 13-1, 590; 12. Caddo 16-2, 543; 14. Haskell 14-2, 478; 15. Wewoka (1) 13-4, 392..
Class A
1. Cyril (48) 19-2, 1,179; 2. Calumet (13) 20-2, 1,091; 3. Fort Cobb-Broxton 19-2, 1,075; 4. Garber (4) 18-4, 950; 5. Velma-Alma (1) 18-2, 907; 6, Hydro-Eakly 19-3, 783; 7, Vici 18-3, 744; 8. Kiowa 17-5, 728; 9. Arapaho-Butler 18-3, 720; 10. Stuart 18-4, 574; 11. Roff 18-5, 531; 12. Ripley 17-5, 497; 13. Regent Prep 12-6, 456; 14. Fox 21-0, 412; 15. Davenport 15-4, 401.
Class B
1. Duke (29) 19-3, 999; 2. Paden (13) 21-1, 965; 3. Leedey (10) 21-1, 924; 4. Braggs (2) 21-0, 836; 5. Varnum (3) 24-1, 828; 6. Whitesboro (1) 18-2, 748; 7. Tyrone 16-3, 566; 8. Hammon 17-4, 562; 9. Butner 18-2, 555; 10. Burlington 16-5, 515; 11. Big Pasture 20-3, 506; 12. Kinta 15-6, 437; 13. Lomega 15-8, 404; 14. Battiest 16-8, 329; 15. Moyers 18-5, 289.