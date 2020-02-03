Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER BECOMING LIKELY WEDNESDAY... .LIGHT TO POSSIBLY HEAVY SNOWFALL IS FORECAST TO BECOME POSSIBLE LATE TUESDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY ACROSS MUCH OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AS A STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE REGION. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...UNCERTAINTY CONTINUES WITH WHERE EXACTLY THE HIGHER BANDS OF SNOWFALL WILL SET UP ACROSS THE REGION, WHICH COULD PUSH SNOW ACCUMULATIONS NORTH OR SOUTH SOME. CONTINUE TO MONITOR LATEST FORECASTS AND UPDATES AS SNOWFALL AMOUNTS AND LOCATIONS ARE REFINED OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&