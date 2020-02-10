Players to watch
Caylen Goff-Brown, Central: More than doubled his season scoring average with 48 points in two games last week as the 6-foot-1 sophomore went 11-of-16 on 3-pointers. Also had 10 rebounds and was 9-of-11 on free throws.
J.T. Dixon, Haskell: Matched his own school record with eight 3s in a win over Summit Christian last Tuesday. In two games last week, the 6-2 junior scored 54 points for the 2A No. 12 Haymakers.
Caden Fry, Owasso: The 6-7 sophomore had 33 points in a pair of wins last week.
Ian Sluice, Metro Christian: The 6-3 junior scored 62 points in three wins last week.
Teams to watch
Union (14-5): Coach Rudy Garcia's Class 6A No. 8 Redskins are back on track with three consecutive wins after two lopsided losses to Jenks and Booker T. Washington. Mr. Inside candidate Nehemiah Boykins scored 38 in last week's two wins and Seth Chargois scored 30 points.
Berryhill (9-11): Coach Danny Limes' Chiefs have won four of their last six and have four losses this season by three points or less.
Nowata (17-3): The 2A No. 16 Ironmen went 3-0 last week and have won seven of their last eight games.
Games to watch
Memorial (18-4) at Edison (15-3), Tuesday: In the first meeting this season between the MidTown rivals, Memorial defeated Edison 60-49 on Jan. 14. This is Memorial's regular-season finale. The pick: Memorial 68, Edison 64.
Metro Christian (16-4) at Holland Hall (17-3), Tuesday: Holland Hall won 54-51 on Jan. 17 at Metro. The pick: Holland Hall 57, Metro 55.
Sand Springs (14-4) at Jenks (16-2), Friday: Jenks won a thriller, 57-53, on Jan. 7 at Sand Springs. The pick: Jenks 62, Sand Springs 57.
Mr. Inside/Mr. Outside update
Voting
Mr. Inside: 1. Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, Memorial; 2. J Coons, Catoosa; 3. Kyler Mann, Owasso; 4. Caden Fry, Owasso; 5. Gaige Longshore, Collinsville.
Mr. Outside: 1. Marcal Johnson, Rogers; 2. Will McGuire, East Central; 3. Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; 4. Kavon Key, Memorial; 5. Ethan Cole, Collinsville.
Notable performance
Ethan Cole, Collinsville (Mr. Outside): The 6-2 senior was the Bill Knight Player of the Week as he scored 31 against Grove and 25 against Claremore to help improve the 5A No. 6 Cardinals' record to 14-3 and winning streak to six. Has averaged 27.3 points over his last three games.
Player to watch
Marlo Fox, Sand Springs (Mr. Outside): Although his overall scoring average is 16.9, the junior had dropped to 11.2 over a five-game stretch before scoring 25 in a loss Friday at Union. The Sandites, with two key players out with injuries for the rest of the season, need Fox to raise his game in order to have a chance at reaching the state tournament.
NEWS AND NOTES
Metro's Hale ready for stretch run
Caden Hale scored 64 points during a 3-0 week for 4A No. 11 Metro Christian, capped by 34 in a 74-65 win over 2A No. 5 Rejoice Christian on Friday.
Hale, a 6-2 senior guard, is averaging 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Although he is a high scorer, he also ranks high on the Patriots' all-time assists charts.
"I take more pride in the assists," Hale said. "I definitely care way more about the assists. When you score it makes one person happy. When you get an assist it makes two people happy."
Metro coach Bryon Flam, a former Broken Arrow assistant, has high praise for Hale.
"He's the most special, gifted player I've been around," Flam said. "He works so hard, he’s coachable and that shows. He doesn’t intimidate anybody, but he's a special player. He’s irreplaceable, no doubt about that. A lot of my success has come because he's been here.
"He's like a son to me; We have like a father and son relationship with a coach in there as well."
Metro has reached the state tournament in two of the past three years.
"I just want to keep that tradition going," said Hale, who signed with Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas. "It doesn’t matter about my stats or trying to impress people, it's just about winning. I don’t even feel like it's my senior year yet. We’ve had so much success, we're definitely confident about making a deep run."
Moving ahead
Jenks coach Clay Martin expects his team to bounce back strong after seeing its 15-game winning streak snapped in a 54-47 loss at Booker T. Washington on Friday. Jenks hosts Bartlesville on Tuesday.
"I told our guys we're not going to let a disappointing loss keep us down too long," Martin said. "We've had a wonderful season and we're going to get back to work and get ready for Bartlesville at home."
Looking ahead
History shows this can be a tough week for coaches to keep their teams focused. None of the games this week will affect playoff seedings and many conference races have either been decided or virtually determined.
The Class A and B playoffs start Friday. Class 4A, 3A and 2A playoffs open Feb. 21-22, followed by Classes 6A and 5A on Feb. 28-29.
Washington's win over Jenks on Friday not only decided the East's No. 1 seed in 6A and put the defending state champion Hornets in command of the Frontier Valley Conference race, but it also vaulted them from No. 3 to No. 1 overall in the final 6A rankings.
Three-time defending 5A champion Memorial is the East's No. 1 seed and ranked No. 2 overall.
Boys Rankings
Final OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls (as of Feb. 10), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 9, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. B.T. Washington (10) 13-5, 527; 2. Southmoore (9) 15-3, 511; 3. Jenks (3) 16-2, 503; 4. Lawton (7) 17-2, 501; 5. Midwest City 15-3, 466; 6. Edmond Memorial 16-3, 456; 7. Edmond North 16-4, 381; 8. Union 14-5, 376; 9. Sand Springs 14-4, 339; 10. Norman North 16-4, 337; 11. Broken Arrow 13-6, 282; 12. Putnam West 11-9, 277; 13. Putnam North 12-6, 276; 14. Edmond Santa Fe 10-10, 174; 15. Putnam City 11-8, 165.
Class 5A
1. Del City (27) 17-1, 520; 2. Memorial (1) 18-4, 492; 3. MWC Carl Albert 12-6, 456; 4. Shawnee 15-4, 436; 5. Edison 15-3, 421; 6. Collinsville 14-3, 400; 7. Lawton MacArthur 13-6, 395; 8. Rogers 12-8, 324; 9. East Central 10-9, 321; 10. Tahlequah 12-7, 309; 11. Guthrie 12-6, 290; 12. Pryor 12-7, 252; 13. El Reno 9-10, 210; 14. Coweta 11-9, 199. 15. Piedmont 8-11, 156.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (44) 19-0, 860; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 14-5, 787; 3. Holland Hall 16-3, 754; 4. Central 12-7, 720; 5. Webster (2) 17-4, 716; 6. Broken Bow 15-5, 571; 7. Ada 15-5, 552; 8. Bethany 14-5, 526; 9. Tuttle 15-6, 456; 10. OKC Marshall 15-6, 411; 11. Metro Christian 16-4, 376; 12. Classen SAS 13-8, 360; 13. Hilldale 16-5, 268; 14. Fort Gibson 14-6, 260; 15. Wagoner 16-4, 258.
Class 3A
1. OKC Millwood (28) 14-9, 764; 2. Roland (2) 18-3, 657; 3. OKC Star Spencer (3) 15-4, 652; 4. Beggs (6) 16-1, 643; 5. Crossings Christian (4) 17-3, 636; 6. Community Christian 18-3, 565; 7. Okla. Christian School 13-7, 523; 8. Adair 16-3, 518; 9. Tahlequah Sequoyah 15-5, 466; 11. Hugo 12-6, 430; 12 (tie), Hennessey 14-4, 356 and Riverside 18-5, 356; 14. Eufaula 13-6, 332; 15. Purcell 16-4, 278.
Class 2A
1. Okla. Union (37) 18-1, 1,176; 2. Cashion (13) 17-1, 1,062; 3. Dale (5) 15-6, 1,015; 4. Howe 20-3, 977; 5. Rejoice Christian (6) 14-6, 968; 6. Minco (1) 17-3, 884; 7. Vanoss (2) 18-4, 833; 8. Pawnee 18-1, 759; 9. Hooker 19-2, 721; 10. Okemah 15-5, 697; 11. Talihina 15-4, 608; 12. Canadian 16-3, 590; 12. Caddo 18-2, 543; 14. Haskell 16-2, 478; 15. Wewoka (1) 13-5, 392.
Class A
1. Cyril (48) 20-2, 1,179; 2. Calumet (13) 20-3, 1,091; 3. Fort Cobb-Broxton 21-2, 1,075; 4. Garber (4) 19-4, 950; 5. Velma-Alma (1) 20-2, 907; 6, Hydro-Eakly 21-3, 783; 7, Vici 19-4, 744; 8. Kiowa 18-6, 728; 9. Arapaho-Butler 20-3, 720; 10. Stuart 20-4, 574; 11. Roff 19-6, 531; 12. Ripley 18-6, 497; 13. Regent Prep 15-6, 456; 14. Fox 23-0, 412; 15. Davenport 17-4, 401.
Class B
1. Duke (29) 21-3, 999; 2. Paden (13) 23-1, 965; 3. Leedey (10) 22-2, 924; 4. Braggs (2) 23-1, 836; 5. Varnum (3) 24-1, 828; 6. Whitesboro (1) 20-2, 748; 7. Tyrone 18-3, 566; 8. Hammon 17-5, 562; 9. Butner 20-2, 555; 10. Burlington 17-6, 515; 11. Big Pasture 20-3, 506; 12. Kinta 17-6, 437; 13. Lomega 16-8, 404; 14. Battiest 16-9, 329; 15. Moyers 18-6, 289.