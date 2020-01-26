BRAD CALIP

After four seasons, Brad Calip has resigned from his position as the Booker T. Washington head football coach.

It is expected that Calip will become Bill Blankenship’s assistant head coach with the Owasso Rams, who captured the Class 6AI championship in 2017 and 2019. It is expected also that Gil Cloud, the Tulsa Public Schools’ athletic director, will introduce a new Booker T. Washington head man on Monday.

Calip’s Booker T. Washington record was 29-15. His 2017 Hornets were 12-1 and defeated Bixby for the Class 6AII title. He also was Booker T. Washington’s athletic director.

Calip was Bishop Kelley’s head coach in 2004, a Jenks assistant in 2003 and 2009-15, and a University of Tulsa assistant in 2004 and 2005.

