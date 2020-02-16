Jessi Haworth was remembered Sunday by her high school basketball coach as “a mature, nurturing young lady who put everyone ahead of herself.”
Haworth, 15, specialized in defense as a freshman for the Braggs girls basketball team and was growing in her understanding of the game, coach Jeff Frye said.
“It was gonna be a joy to watch her grow up and be a sophomore, junior and senior, but we’re not gonna have that honor now,” he said.
Haworth was killed around 9:24 a.m. Saturday in a single-car accident north of her Muskogee County community. Her friend, 16-year-old Montana Nichols, was also injured in the crash and was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
Nichols is expected to make a full recovery, Frye said.
Frye said the small town in eastern Muskogee County was still trying to come to grips with the tragedy.
“It’s been an unbelievable time in our community and we don’t have a lot of words to express our feelings right now,” he said. “There’s been a lot of tears shed in the last 24 hours.”
Frye said Haworth was more mature than most of the girls her age.
“She was always on the lookout for other people’s feelings and anything she could to do to help someone else,” he said.
Haworth enjoyed the challenge of guarding the other team’s best offensive player. And she didn’t mind guarding Braggs’ tallest or fastest male athletes when the girls and boys teams practiced together. That happened often in a school with only 45 or 50 students in the upper four grades.
On Friday night, Braggs hosted the district tournament and Frye sat with his girls in the stands, scouting a semifinal game between Panola and Buffalo Valley because the Wildcats were to play the winner on Saturday night.
“We talked about who should guard whom and whether we should rotate, hedge or switch and (Haworth) was up for the task but God had other plans for her,” Frye said.
The district finals have been moved to Monday and Haworth's memorial will be honored. Braggs plays Buffalo Valley in both games with the girls game at 6:30 p.m. and boys game at 8 p.m.
Braggs’ seven remaining girls players will wear patches with Haworth’s number (11) on their uniforms. Frye said the Okay and Webbers Falls communities were sending students dressed in royal blue, Haworth’s favorite color.
Frye said he had heard that LeFlore's girls, who will play Braggs in the regional tournament Thursday if the Wildcats win Monday, were working on shooting tops they would present to the Braggs players.
“Everybody’s looking for a way to give back,” Frye said. “Our girls and boys are gonna be busting their tails, more than ever before, because getting two wins is the best way to honor her memory.”