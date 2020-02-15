The Braggs community was mourning the death of a girls basketball player killed Saturday morning in a single-car crash, and praying for another girl injured in the crash.
Jessi Haworth, 15, a freshman member of the Braggs basketball team, was deceased at the scene of the crash, Braggs superintendent Brad Wade confirmed.
Montana Nichols, 16, identified as a freshman cheerleader, was flown to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head and internal trunk injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. She was recovering in a regular room Saturday afternoon, Wade said.
“This is difficult,” Wade said. “It’s a small community and the people are tight-knit. They are coming together, supporting the family and each other.”
The crash occurred around 9:24 a.m. Saturday, along State Highway 10, about two miles north of Braggs, according to the OHP report. Braggs is in eastern Muskogee County, about 10 miles south of Fort Gibson.
In a prepared statement, Wade said: “Counselors and area ministers will be at school Monday and throughout the week to help students work through their grief and mourn for their fellow classmates.
“As is the standard with the Braggs Wildcats family, we will stand together to support one another and to remember the student and friend we have lost and the other as she recovers. We ask you to lift up these families in love and prayer, knowing they need strength right now more than ever.”
District basketball finals scheduled for Saturday at Beggs between the Wildcats and teams from Buffalo Valley were postponed until Monday.