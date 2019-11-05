Steve Dunn, Broken Arrow executive director of athletics, has been named a Certified Master Athletic Administrator by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
The certification signifies exemplary knowledge, contributions and continuing professional development in his field. It is based on a candidate’s educational background, experience, NIAAA leadership courses and professional contributions.
“Steve Dunn is an invaluable asset to our district,” said Chuck Perry, Broken Arrow associate superintendent of student services. “His vision is to provide our students with the best interscholastic experience in the
Dunn was named BA's director of athletics in May 2018. In his first year, he oversaw teams that won state titles in football, wrestling and boys track. He played an integral role in launching the first varsity girls wrestling program in Oklahoma.
He served as BA's assistant director of athletics in 2014-17 after concluding a nine-year football coaching career.
Dunn holds a Master's Degree from the University of Central Oklahoma and also completed the school administration program at Northeastern State University.