Central's athletic program is receiving a $100,000 grant from Keurig Dr Pepper and Good Sports.
The announcement was made during a ceremony at the school on Thursday afternoon.
"It's a game-changer for Central," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud said. "This is fantastic."
The grant is allowing Central to relaunch its volleyball and girls soccer teams. Central had its first volleyball match since 2016 on Tuesday. In addition, the grant will provide students with new uniforms and sports equipment for its other athletic teams as well as upgrade the weight room, training room and physical education program.
"This is a just a blessing," Central athletic director Eli K. Brown III said. "We had a dire need. Every sport, including cheer, will benefit from the junior high on up. This will help our kids compete at a high level."
Keurig Dr Pepper and Good Sports, a nonprofit organization that provides donations of athletic gear and sports equipment to deserving organizations, invited 10 schools to submit 90-second videos on how they would potentially use $100,000 and Central had the winning entry. Central was eligible to compete after receiving smaller grants in the past two years.
"One of my goals at Central is for kids to come here and not feel left out due to lack of funding," Brown said. "We have a lot of good people here at Central who share my vision."
Brown, assistant AD Nate Goodman and audio-visual teacher Joe Wilson put together the video. Although Brown was informed of the grant in June, he was asked by the donors to not reveal it until publicly they could inform students Thursday.
"Our motto in the video was, `Help Central sports take the next step,' " Brown said. "And this is what we'll do with this grant."
