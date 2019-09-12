Based on the portion of play that was completed, the result seemed to be a foregone conclusion anyway.
So when lightning forced a delay with 4 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter and Central leading McLain 14-0 in the North Side Classic on Thursday night at Marshall Milton Stadium, it didn’t appear that the weather would clear in time for the game to be completed.
When it was determined that there was no date and time convenient to both schools to reschedule the rest of the game, and because it was a nonconference game that didn’t really impact any playoff races, it was decided that the result would be final.
Central (3-0) had just scored a touchdown on K.T. Owens’ 10-yard pass to Ty’ionn Cox on fourth down. The Braves hadn’t even kicked off yet when the officials signaled the lightning delay.
Desmond Clayton ran for 54 yards on 11 carries for the Braves. Joel Hamilton added 30 yards on nine carries, including a 2-yard TD run at 5:47 of the first quarter.
Central’s defense continued to dominate, recording its third straight shutout. Central also recovered three McLain fumbles, one week after scoring four TDs on fumble or interception returns in a 58-0 victory over Memorial.
Kiontay Walker led the offense for McLain (1-1), rushing for 35 yards on five carries. Overall, Central outgained McLain 110-39.
Rain began falling with 3:28 left in the first quarter and Central leading 7-0. There was a brief weather delay with 8:46 left in the second quarter, but play resumed about three minutes later. Then, after the Braves forced their third turnover of the night on the McLain 37-yard line, they needed eight more plays and four minutes to score again.
After the stadium was evacuated, with many people taking refuge in Webster’s nearby gym, the lightning only seemed to worsen. It took about 30 minutes before the decision to call the game was announced.