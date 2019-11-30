Los Angeles Dodgers announcer and former major all-star outfielder Rick Monday will be the special guest for the 15th annual Claremore Field of Dreams baseball banquet scheduled on Jan. 27 at the Claremore Conference Center.
Monday played in the majors from 1966-84. The two-time all-star who also played for the Kansas City/Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs, was known primarily for his homer that won the 1981 pennant for the Dodgers and for stopping protesters from burning the U.S. flag in the Dodger Stadium outfield in 1976.
Tickets are available for the banquet that starts at 7 p.m. after a reception and includes a sports memorabilia auction.
A table of eight is $700, a table of four is $375 and a single ticket is $90. Contact Ryan Neely at ryan@neelyagency.com for ticket information.
Proceeds go to the baseball programs at Claremore High School, Rogers State University and the Claremore summer high school program.