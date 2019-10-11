Regent Prep showed Friday why it’s the top-ranked volleyball team in Class 4A.
The Rams rolled through their quarterfinal matchup against Summit Christian at the 4A state tournament in Choctaw, winning in three sets. Regent swept the Eagles 25-20, 25-13, 25-13 victory.
The Rams used a combination of great passing, smart serving and powerful kills to dominate.
Coach Mike Christie’s Regent Prep club faces a tough task come Saturday, when it battles Christian Heritage at 12:30 p.m. in the semifinals at Shawnee High School. CHA has been in the state finals each of the past five seasons, while Regent Prep won the Class 3A title last season.
Also in 4A, coach Deidra Rader's No. 3-seeded Lincoln Christian looked strong, not allowing Crossings Christian to earn more than 17 points in a set en route to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-14 win. It was strong serving the ball and accumulated multiple blocks throughout the match, as well.
The Bulldogs face Oklahoma Christian in the semifinals at 2:15.
Patriots, Cougars advance in 3A
Metro Christian and Oklahoma Union both advanced to the Class 3A semifinals with with straight-set wins Friday in Shawnee.
Metro Christian, the No. 1 seed, ousted Cement 25-15, 25-18, 25-21. Coach Beth Roe’s Patriots will play Chisholm in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday in Shawnee.
No. 2-seeded Oklahoma Union rolled past Westville 25-17, 25-16, 25-15. The Cougars take on Oklahoma Bible in the other semifinal at 10:45.
STATE VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
Friday at Choctaw High School
Quarterfinals
Regent Prep def. Summit Christian 25-20, 25-13, 25-13
Christian Heritage def. Southwest Covenant 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19
Lincoln Christian def. Crossings Christian 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Oklahoma Christian def. Bethany 19-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Saturday at Shawnee High School
Semifinals
Regent Prep vs. Christian Heritage, 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln Christian vs. Oklahoma Christian, 2:15 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
At Shawnee High School
Friday: Quarterfinals
Metro Christian def. Cement 25-15, 25-18, 25-21
Chisholm def. Okay 25-20, 21-25, 25-14, 26-24
Oklahoma Bible def. Heritage Hall 25-23, 25-13, 13-25, 15-25, 15-13
Oklahoma Union def. Westville 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Saturday: Semifinals
Metro Christian vs. Chisholm, 9 a.m.
Oklahoma Bible vs. Oklahoma Union, 10:45 a.m.
Saturday: Championship
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.