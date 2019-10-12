STATE VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
Friday at Choctaw High School
Quarterfinals
Regent Prep def. Summit Christian 25-20, 25-13, 25-13
Christian Heritage def. Southwest Covenant 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19
Lincoln Christian def. Crossings Christian 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Oklahoma Christian def. Bethany 19-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Saturday at Shawnee High School
Semifinals
Lincoln Christian def. Oklahoma Christian 20-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-12
Regent Prep def. Christian Heritage 25-15, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21
Championship
Lincoln Christian def. Regent Prep, 25-21, 25-23, 14-25, 22-25, 15-5
Class 3A
At Shawnee High School
Friday: Quarterfinals
Metro Christian def. Cement 25-15, 25-18, 25-21
Chisholm def. Okay 25-20, 21-25, 25-14, 26-24
Oklahoma Bible def. Heritage Hall 25-23, 25-13, 13-25, 15-25, 15-13
Oklahoma Union def. Westville 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Saturday: Semifinals
Metro Christian def. Chisholm 25-17 26-28, 25-16, 25-20
Oklahoma Bible def. Oklahoma Union 21-25, 25-10, 25-23, 23-25, 15-7
Saturday: Championship
Metro Christian def. Oklahoma Bible, 23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 24-26, 15-10