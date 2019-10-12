STATE VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

Friday at Choctaw High School

Quarterfinals

Regent Prep def. Summit Christian 25-20, 25-13, 25-13

Christian Heritage def. Southwest Covenant 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19

Lincoln Christian def. Crossings Christian 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Oklahoma Christian def. Bethany 19-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14

Saturday at Shawnee High School

Semifinals

Lincoln Christian def. Oklahoma Christian 20-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-12

Regent Prep def. Christian Heritage 25-15, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21

Championship

Lincoln Christian def. Regent Prep, 25-21, 25-23, 14-25, 22-25, 15-5

Class 3A

At Shawnee High School

Friday: Quarterfinals

Metro Christian def. Cement 25-15, 25-18, 25-21

Chisholm def. Okay 25-20, 21-25, 25-14, 26-24

Oklahoma Bible def. Heritage Hall 25-23, 25-13, 13-25, 15-25, 15-13

Oklahoma Union def. Westville 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Saturday: Semifinals

Metro Christian def. Chisholm 25-17 26-28, 25-16, 25-20

Oklahoma Bible def. Oklahoma Union 21-25, 25-10, 25-23, 23-25, 15-7

Saturday: Championship

Metro Christian def. Oklahoma Bible, 23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 24-26, 15-10

