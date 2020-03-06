CATOOSA — Jalen Breath claimed he was in the right position. The Booker T. Washington senior just wasn’t sure if he would be rewarded.
Despite a slow start, the top-ranked Hornets led Sand Springs for the final three quarters Friday in their Class 6A area championship game, but the Sandites rallied to within three in the closing minute and had the ball. Sand Springs standout Davon Richardson drove to the basket and was whistled for an offensive foul, his fifth, with 14.6 seconds remaining.
It was Breath who took the charge.
Trey Phipps and Bryce Thompson knocked down three of four free throws in the final seconds as the defending 6A champions advanced to the state tournament for the 42nd time in program history with a compelling 66-60 victory at the Catoosa Indians Activity Center.
“I was set, but I didn’t know it was a charge,” said Breath, who had eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. “I thought it was a block at first. I was surprised. Then I looked at my teammate and he was celebrating, so I just got up and started celebrating.”
Thompson led BTW with 23 points and Phipps added 19 points for the Hornets (20-5), who picked up their 12th consecutive win.
Richardson paced No. 9 Sand Springs with 23 points. The Sandites (18-7) will take on Owasso (13-13) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the consolation finals. Bryce Journee’s buzzer-beating tip-in gave the Rams a 39-37 win over Putnam City North in an elimination game.
The Frontier Valley Conference foes split their two regular-season meetings. After Sand Springs scored the first eight points of the rubber match, the Hornets used a 21-10 burst in the second quarter to lead 36-25 at halftime. Phipps scored eight points in the quarter, all of which came during a 14-3 BTW surge. Phipps hit a 3-pointer and made three free throws after being fouled shooting a 3 during the run.
“We know the defensive end is very important to the winning games so we were locked in,” said Phipps, who finished with five steals.
BTW led 59-47 after a Breath dunk with 2:55 remaining when the Sandites began their rally. Richardson had consecutive offensive putbacks after Hornet turnovers that closed the gap to 60-55. Cason Savage later made all three free throws after being fouled shooting a 3-pointer as the BTW lead was just 62-60 with 24.3 seconds left.
Thompson, who came on with 18 of his 23 points in the second half, sank 1-of-2 free throws before Breath drew the decisive charge.
“That was the play of the game,” Hornets coach Conley Phipps said. “We had to make a defensive stop. We hadn’t been taking care of the ball.”
Ijai Johnson added 10 points for BTW.
Marlo Fox had 17 points and Josh Minney 13 for Sand Springs.
Owasso 39, PC North 37
Journee tipped in a missed 3-point attempt just before the buzzer sounded as the Rams defeated last year’s state finalist in the nightcap.
“It just bounced right to me. It’s like it was meant for me,” said the Owasso junior, who finished with seven points and one memorable rebound.
Kyler Mann led Owasso with 14 points. Aaron Potter added 10 for the Rams, who never trailed in the fourth quarter of the defensive battle.Josh Nwankwo paced PC North (14-10) with 12 points.
B.T. Washington 66 Sand Springs 60
Sand Springs 15 10 14 21 — 60
BT Washington 15 21 13 17 — 66
Sand Springs (18-7): Davon Richardson 23, Marlo Fox 17, Josh Minney 13, Cason Savage 5, Ethan Oakley 2.
Booker T. Washington (20-5): Bryce Thompson 23, Trey Phipps 19, Ijai Johnson 10, Jalen Breath 8, Kameron Parker 6.
Owasso 39, PC North 37
Owasso 7 12 4 16 — 39
PC North 4 8 8 17 — 37
Owasso (13-13): Kyler Mann 14, Aaron Potter 10, Bryce Journee 7, Caden Fry 5, Trenton Ellison 3.
PC North (14-10): Josh Nwankwo 12, Jeff Nwankwo 10, Tobias Roland 4, Kyhon Russell 4, Davyion Ford 4, Jeremiah Johnson 3.