OWASSO — A strong team effort propelled sixth-ranked Union past third-ranked Booker T. Washington 52-43 in a Class 6A Area championship game Thursday night.
The Redskins (21-5) advanced to next Thursday’s state quarterfinals at ORU’s Mabee Center.
The Hornets (22-4) will get a second chance to qualify for state against No. 15 Ponca City at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Wildcats beat No. 10 Bixby 58-54 in an elimination game.
Kaylen Nelson led the charge for the Redskins with a double-double — 17 points and 11 rebounds. Nelson had help from several teammates, though.
Jayla Burgess finished with 10 points and T.K. Pitts had nine points and nine rebounds. Makenzie Malham had eights points, including 6-of-6 shooting at the free-throw line down the stretch.
Wyvette Mayberry had a game-high 20 points for the Hornets. Teammate Sai Johnson finished with a double-double — 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Union was ahead by double digits for most of the game, but Washington made things interesting late.
The Hornets got as close as 42-38 after Emmary Williams’ 3-pointer with 3 minutes remaining. The Redskins, however, were strong at the line from that point, making 10-of-12, thanks mainly to Malham.
“We knew they would not go away,” Union coach Joe Redmond said. “That’s not who they are. We were able to settle down and make our free throws.”
Union led 10-4 after the first quarter, as the Hornets were just 2-of-13 from the floor.
The Redskins led 22-15 at the half. The second quarter went back and forth. Union opened with the first seven points.
The Hornets, however, countered with the final seven points of the period. They made just two field goals again in the second, but were a perfect 6-of-6 at the line to stay close.
The Redskins got the first six points of the second half and that eventually resulted in a 39-28 advantage after three quarters.
Washington made its push in the fourth quarter, but Union was able to hang on thanks to its defense and clutch free-throw shooting.
“We are hard on the kids day in and day out about our defensive principles,” Redmond said. “I thought we were consistent and able to stay in front of them overall.”
Ponca City 58, Bixby 54
Baylee Fincher scored a game-high 21 points and Ryley Beard had 17 for the Wildcats (20-6). Gracy Wernli and Meredith Mayes had 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Spartans (16-10).
Ponca City trailed 31-25 at the half, but turned things around from there. The Wildcats were up 43-39 at the end of three quarters. Fincher and Beard combined for all but two points in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, some missed free throws allowed Bixby to close with 56-54 with 13 seconds left.
Karis Branstetter, who had missed a couple of those earlier foul shots, was able to sink a pair with 10 seconds remaining for the final margin.
UNION 52, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 43
Booker T. Washington 4 11 13 15 — 43
Union 10 12 17 13 — 52
Booker T. Washington (22-4): Wyvette Mayberry 20, Sai Johnson 10, Aunisty Smith 6, Emmary Williams 3, Carrigan Hill 2, Natalya Jones 2
Union (21-5): Kaylen Nelson 17, Jayla Burgess 10, T. K. Pitts 9, Makenzie Malham 8, Darian Carr 4, Sydni Smith 4
PONCA CITY 58, BIXBY 54
Bixby 19 12 8 15 — 54
Ponca City 11 14 18 15 — 58
Bixby (16-10): Gracy Wernli 14, Meredith Mayes 13, Deonna Owens 9, Kate Bradley 7, Gentry Baldwin 5, Avery King 4, Alyssa Nielsen 2
Ponca City (20-6): Baylee Fincher 21, Ryley Beard 17, Carlie Badley 8, Karis Branstetter 4, Kasandra Lyons 4, Ashlynn Fincher 2, Trinity Regnier 2