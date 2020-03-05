OKMULGEE — Rejoice Christian just needed a basket from somebody — anybody — on Thursday. Elizabeth Price came through.
The sophomore’s field goal broke a scoreless overtime session with 44 seconds remaining and helped her team to a 37-33 win over No. 17 Okemah in a Class 2A area consolation bracket game at the Muscogee Dome.
“Offense can be a struggle for us,” said Price, who finished with seven points. “We’re sporadic. Sometimes it’s going really good. And other times we get the right shots, they just don’t seem to go in. Getting the momentum at the end is really important for us.”
The victory was Rejoice Christian’s first area tournament win as the Eagles (13-15) advanced to take on face Fairland or Central Sallisaw at 1:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal in Okmulgee.
Second-year Rejoice coach Christie Wilson, whose team already has upset two ranked opponents in the postseason, said she does not think her Eagles are done surprising the experts.
“I have no doubt that we can make it (to state),” Wilson said. “We have all the pieces to put that puzzle together.”
Maddie Curtis, Chloe Ball and freshman Kristin Limerick scored eight points each to lead the Eagles. Curtis scored all eight of her points in the second half and overtime. Rejoice trailed only once over the final three quarters and overtime but needed a Curtis free throw with 38 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into the extra session tied at 31.
Neither team could break through in the first three minutes of OT. After Okemah’s Emily Harris missed the front end of a one-and-one, Rejoice raced to the other end of the court and Price hit a layup.
Rejoice made just 3-of-11 free throws in regulation, but Ball knocked down a pair on two separate trips to the line, including the game-clincher with 5.8 seconds left that gave the Eagles a four-point lead. Curtis converted two other free throws in the closing moments, as well.
“In overtime, once we knocked down one free throw, it was easier to knock down the others,” Price said.
Limerick scored all eight of her points in the second quarter as Rejoice took a 16-14 lead at halftime. The Eagles held a 21-17 cushion going into the fourth.
Jenna Berryhill led Okemah (18-9) with 10 points.
Wewoka 85, Haskell 60 (boys)
Wewoka got off to a white-hot start as it dealt the Haymakers a season-ending loss in a consolation bracket game.
The Tigers (20-8) advanced to Friday’s consolation semifinal game against the winner of Liberty and No. 4 Howe.
Kobey Stephens scored 19 of his game-high 34 points in the first quarter as the Tigers got out to a 30-15 lead. Christian Sipes-louie added 21 points, as Wewoka took a commanding 52-24 advantage by halftime.
Wewoka finished 36-of-49 from the line.
Jakoby Gouldsby led Haskell (22-4) with 26 points. Zane Adams added 12 for the Haymakers.
Rejoice Christian 37, Okemah 33, OT (girls)
Okemah 6 8 3 14 2 — 33
Rejoice Chr. 4 12 5 10 6 — 37
Okemah (18-9): Jenna Berryhill 10, Abby Harrelson 8, Sophie Turner 8, Cameron Duncan 6, Emily Harris 1.
Rejoice Christian (13-15): Maddie Curtis 8, Chloe Ball 8, Kristin Limerick 8, Elizabeth Price 7, Tara Shaw 5, Avery Tucker 2.
Wewoka 85, Haskell 60 (boys)
Wewoka 30 22 15 18 — 85
Haskell 15 9 14 22 — 60
Wewoka (20-8): Kobey Stephens 34, Christian Sipes-louie 21, Kaleb King 15, Forest Banks 5, Damarion Nichols 5, Blake Carter 3, DeMeayre Samuels 2.
Haskell (22-4): Jakoby Gouldsby 26, Zane Smith 12, Junior Dixon 6, DeAndre Lang 5, Lucas Roberson 4, Brace Polk 4, Gage Sanders 3.