Class A boys
Kiowa 44, Vici 36: Kiowa senior Julian Kamrud scored seven points in the fourth quarter, lifting No. 8-ranked Kiowa to a a victory over No. 7 Vici in the Class A state quarterfinals opener at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City. Kiowa shot just 23.5% in the first half, but wore down Vici (24-6) by shooting 61.5% in the second half.
Garber 52, Quinton 43: Garber picked up its first state tournament victory since its 2010 title run with a win over No. 20 Quinton.
Arapaho-Butler 65, Hydro-Eakly 57: Senior Jace Edelen, who watched his mom, Christy, coach at historic State Fair Arena many times, delivered when it mattered most, leading his ninth-ranked squad to an upset of No. 6 Hydro-Eakly.
“It was so fun,” Edelen said. “The atmosphere was awesome.”
Stuart 48, Fort-Cobb Broxton 47, OT: With the length of the court to go with 2.7 seconds remaining trailing powerhouse Fort Cobb-Broxton by one in overtime, Stuart’s Jared McIntosh caught the lobbed inbound pass and threw what appeared to be a three-quarter length shot. Awaiting near the rim was teammate Anthony Waterdown, who leapt, caught the basketball and fired a shot off as time expired. It went in — with the backboard rimmed in red light — for the upset.
Class A girls
Strother 51, Calumet 48: With the score tied, Strother sophomore Lauryn Waller sank a corner 3-pointer for the win with 15 seconds remaining that brought the crowd at Bethany to its feet.
Canute 74, Garber 55: Four seniors — Haley Schreck, Madison Faylor, Kirstyn Strain and Kylie Savage — scored the first four of the team’s 11 3-pointers in the win against Garber.
Hydro-Eakly 66, Kiowa 37: Trailing by six at halftime, Hydro-Eakly changed up its pressure defense at halftime and took control in the second half to beat Kiowa. Macey Buss led Hydro-Eakly with 16 points.
Class B boys
Hammon 81, Varnum 72: Eighth-ranked Hammon (25-7), led by Zane Maillet’s 26 points, topped No. 5 Varnum in the Class B state tournament Thursday at Mustang. Varnum’s Martell Davis scored a game-high 33.
Hammon’s experience showed in the fourth quarter. It hit 14-of-18 free throws as Varnum (28-2) tried to close the gap.
Duke 73, Whitesboro 44: Jameson Richardson’s dunk off a pass from Matt Milner was a part of an 18-3 run No. 1-ranked Duke used to begin the fourth quarter during its rout of No. 6 Whitesboro. Richardson led all scorers with 23 points. Milner added 22.
To end the game, Whitesboro’s Landen Kovel, a special needs student, came into the game and hit a layup.
Leedey 71, Sasakwa 55: Third-ranked Leedey didn’t play a perfect opener, but its defense carried it past Sasakwa, forcing 29 turnovers. One of the reasons its margin of victory wasn’t bigger is because Leedey had 25 turnovers.
Senior Ty Goss led all scorers with 29 points for Leedey (27-3).
Class B girls
LeFlore 53, Leedey 50: Lindsey Waits made a corner 3-pointer along the left wing as time expired to give No. 5-ranked LeFlore the victory against Leedey at Yukon High School.
Catelyn Brewster hit a 3-pointer for No. 7 Leedey (22-8) with 23 seconds left to tie the game at 50.
“It was awesome,” Waits said. “I’ve wanted this my whole life.”
Lomega 62, McCurtain 40: Lomega, with a record 13 girls state championships, defeated McCurtain at Yukon, as the Raiders (29-2) earned their 62nd state tournament win, passing Byng for the most all time.
Freshman Darcy Roberts led Lomega with 17 points.