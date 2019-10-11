SHAWNEE — A year after Washington’s softball season ended in a run-rule loss to Tahlequah Sequoyah in the Class 3A state championship game, the Warriors got their revenge Friday with a 3-1 victory against the Indians in the semifinals.

Washington pitcher Maggie Place held Tahlequah Sequoyah (42-3) to six hits.

At the plate, Washington (31-11) took advantage of its opportunities, scoring one run in the second, third and fifth.

Washington will play Tishomingo for the title at 4 p.m. Saturday.

STATE SOFTBALL

Ballfields at Firelake, Shawnee

Class 3A

Thursday: Quarterfinals

Tahlequah Sequoyah 8, Dewey 1

Washington 5, Lexington 1

Prague 3, Sulphur 1

Tishomingo 3, Adair 1

Friday: Semifinals

Washington 3, Tahlequah Sequoyah 1

Tishomingo 9, Prague 1

Saturday: Championship

Washington vs. Tishomingo, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Thursday: Quarterfinals

Silo 6, Coalgate 0

Amber-Pocasset 7, Oktaha 1

Dale 14, Stroud 4 (5 inn.)

Latta 6, Hobart 1

Friday: Semifinals

Silo 7, Amber-Pocasset 6

Dale 3, Latta 2

Saturday: Championship

Silo vs. Dale, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Thursday: Quarterfinals

Binger-Olney 13, Sterling 7 (8 inn.)

Tushka 15, Ripley 7

Fairland 7, Canute 5

Morrison 8, Roff 2

Friday: Semifinals

Tushka 4, Binger-Olney 3

Morrison 1, Fairland 0

Saturday: Championship

Tushka vs. Morrison, 4 p.m.

Class B

Thursday: Quarterfinals

Kiowa 8, Hammon 2

Vici 5, Cyril 0

Whitesboro 5, Duke 1

Leflore 10, Red Oak 4

Friday: Semifinals

Kiowa 5, Vici 3

Whitesboro 7, Leflore 3

Saturday: Championship

Whitesboro vs. Kiowa, 11 a.m.

