SHAWNEE — A year after Washington’s softball season ended in a run-rule loss to Tahlequah Sequoyah in the Class 3A state championship game, the Warriors got their revenge Friday with a 3-1 victory against the Indians in the semifinals.
Washington pitcher Maggie Place held Tahlequah Sequoyah (42-3) to six hits.
At the plate, Washington (31-11) took advantage of its opportunities, scoring one run in the second, third and fifth.
Washington will play Tishomingo for the title at 4 p.m. Saturday.
STATE SOFTBALL
Ballfields at Firelake, Shawnee
Class 3A
Thursday: Quarterfinals
Tahlequah Sequoyah 8, Dewey 1
Washington 5, Lexington 1
Prague 3, Sulphur 1
Tishomingo 3, Adair 1
Friday: Semifinals
Washington 3, Tahlequah Sequoyah 1
Tishomingo 9, Prague 1
Saturday: Championship
Washington vs. Tishomingo, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Thursday: Quarterfinals
Silo 6, Coalgate 0
Amber-Pocasset 7, Oktaha 1
Dale 14, Stroud 4 (5 inn.)
Latta 6, Hobart 1
Friday: Semifinals
Silo 7, Amber-Pocasset 6
Dale 3, Latta 2
Saturday: Championship
Silo vs. Dale, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Thursday: Quarterfinals
Binger-Olney 13, Sterling 7 (8 inn.)
Tushka 15, Ripley 7
Fairland 7, Canute 5
Morrison 8, Roff 2
Friday: Semifinals
Tushka 4, Binger-Olney 3
Morrison 1, Fairland 0
Saturday: Championship
Tushka vs. Morrison, 4 p.m.
Class B
Thursday: Quarterfinals
Kiowa 8, Hammon 2
Vici 5, Cyril 0
Whitesboro 5, Duke 1
Leflore 10, Red Oak 4
Friday: Semifinals
Kiowa 5, Vici 3
Whitesboro 7, Leflore 3
Saturday: Championship
Whitesboro vs. Kiowa, 11 a.m.