CATOOSA — Catoosa celebrated more than a Class 4A district playoff triumph Friday night.
John Coons also was recognized after the game for picking up his 300th career coaching win in a 65-43 victory over Bristow at the Catoosa Indians Activity Center.
“It’s fun,” said Gavin Phillips, a senior guard who led Catoosa with 20 points. “It brings back all the memories — being at this gym since sixth grade with him and all the hard work he’s put into it.”
Catoosa (13-11) advances to play Saturday’s Oklahoma City Douglass/No. 9 Tuttle winner in a regional at 8 p.m. Thursday at Tuttle. Bristow (8-15) will face the loser there in an elimination game at 3 p.m.
The Indians are ranked 20th in 4A, but they’ve performed better than their rankings the past three postseasons — reaching the state tournament in 2017 and ’18, and the area tournament last year.
“We don’t pay attention to it,” Phillips said about the rankings.
Added Coons, “We toughen our schedule during the regular season to make it as hard as possible. We know there’s times during the regular season we’re going to give up some games, but we’re doing that in hopes of it paying off to win down the stretch.
“We do what we can to learn from those tough games.”
Past playoff success is helpful to the Indians.
“We’ve been in this situation so many times we feel relaxed,” Phillips said. “We come every single day ready to play. We know what our goal is.”
Coons’ son, J Coons, had 14 points and 10 rebounds and teammate Caleb Nibbelink scored 13. Nibblelink had seven points in the first quarter to help Catoosa take a 17-11 lead. The Indians were ahead 21-19 before going on a 12-0 run late in the first half and were never threatened during the rest of the game.
“I was pleased with our defense,” John Coons said. “As it has been the last 3-4-5 years when we get some offense to go along with that defense we can be pretty good. Our offense caught fire at this time last year and hope the next three weeks we can continue to do it.”
It was a much more enjoyable night for Catoosa than its last-second loss in a playoff opener to Holland Hall last year.
“It doesn’t get any easier next weekend, but at least for the next four or five days we can enjoy it,” John Coons said.
Catoosa 44, Bristow 40 (girls)
Delaney Labass scored 18 points, including a final go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:08 left, to lead the Indians (9-15).
Faith Hopkins also had 18 points for Catoosa, which will face Saturday’s Douglass/Tuttle winner in a regional at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Tuttle.
Kallie Inman paced Bristow (4-18) with 15 points on five treys.
Bristow will meet the Douglass/Tuttle loser at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Tuttle.
Bristow led 12-2 at the end of the first quarter, but was scoreless in the second as Catoosa took a 15-12 advantage. Labass had nine points in the 13-0 run. Hopkins’ 3 gave Catoosa a 30-29 lead at the end of a see-saw third quarter.
Rylee Smith’s two free throws gave Bristow its final lead at 37-35 before Labass made 1-of-2 free throws before her third 3 of the game, followed by teammate Autumn Miller’s layup that made it 41-37 with 2:15 remaining.
CATOOSA 65, BRISTOW 43 (boys)
Bristow 11 10 10 12 — 43
Catoosa 17 16 17 15 — 65
Bristow (8-15): Sutton Titsworth 9, Tommy Evans 8, Sam Kidwell 8, DJ Overstreet 8, Cayden McCall 7, Braden Fullbright 1, Stephon Tolon 1, Ty Webb 1.
Catoosa (13-11): Gavin Phillips 20, J Coons 14, Caleb Nibbelink 13, Stryker Daniel 9, Kobe Reimer 5, Braden Lee 4.
CATOOSA 44, BRISTOW 40 (girls)
Bristow 12 0 17 11 — 40
Catoosa 2 13 15 14 — 44
Bristow (4-18): Kallie Inman 15, Makenzi Brown 8, Camille Pritchard 7, Cambry Barnett 6, Rylee Smith 4.
Catoosa (9-15): Faith Hopkins 18, Delaney Labass 18, Emma Ray 4, Maria Naess 2.