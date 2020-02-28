JENKS — A month ago, Owasso took No. 3 Jenks to the brink before falling by two points on the Trojans’ home floor. The two Frontier Valley Conference rivals will meet again.
The Trojans (19-4) and Rams (12-12) will square off at 7 p.m. Saturday in a Class 6A regional championship game at Frank Herald Fieldhouse after the Rams knocked off Mustang 57-47 Friday and Jenks rolled to a 66-45 victory over Ponca City.
“We definitely want to play them again,” said Owasso junior Kyler Mann, who scored a game-high 18 points to go with nine rebounds and four steals. “We want revenge.”
Trenton Ellison scored 15 points and Caden Fry added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Owasso, which was buoyed by a strong defensive performance.
Sharpshooting guard Ethan Scott paced Mustang with 16 points and fellow standout Jacobe Johnson added 12 for the Broncos (9-13). But the Rams harassed both of Mustang’s two leading scorers and neither really got into a rhythm. Scott was held to five points on 2-of-6 shooting in the first half and Johnson made just two of his final seven shots from the field over the last three quarters.
“It all goes back to preparation,” Ellison said. “We studied our scouting reports and we were locked in on defense.”
The Rams held Mustang to 2-of-10 shooting and forced six turnovers in the second quarter to lead 24-19 at halftime. Owasso scored eight unanswered and took a 32-21 lead after a Mann basket early in the third quarter.
Trailing 40-26 early in the fourth quarter, Mustang mounted its best rally of the game when Scott converted a four-point play and Johnson followed with a 3-pointer as Owasso’s lead was cut in half. But following a timeout, Mann scored six straight points as the Rams took their biggest lead of the game, 48-33, and never looked back.
“We told them even when we extend the lead, they’re not out of it because they can shoot the 3,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “We had to make sure that we didn’t lose anybody (on defense) and we’re not scoreboard watching and getting complacent.”
Jenks 66, Ponca City 45
Benjamin Averitt and Chase Martin each had 15 points and Trendon Tisdale added 11 points as the Trojans (19-4) were never threatened.
Jenks held a 33-20 halftime lead and continued to pull away in the second half as the Trojan advantage swelled to nearly 30 points.
Luke Seals paced Ponca City with 13 points. The Wildcats finished their season with a 9-15 record, their most wins in eight years.
Owasso 57, Mustang 47
Mustang 15 4 7 21 — 47
Owasso 16 8 14 19 — 57
Mustang (9-13): Ethan Scott 16, Jacobe Johnson 12, Jacob Henderson 8, Carter Holland 6, Kyle Madison 3, Keegan Bass 2.
Owasso (12-12): Kyler Mann 18, Trenton Ellison 15, Caden Fry 12, Aaron Potter 7, Bryce Journee 5.
Jenks 66, Ponca City 45
Ponca City 11 9 9 16 — 45
Jenks 20 13 19 14 — 66
Ponca City (9-15): Luke Seals 13, Anthony Gazaway 8, Marshaun Webb 7, Steven Faulkner 6, Grant Dye 5, Culley Porter 3, Justin Thompson 3.
Jenks (19-4): Benjamin Averitt 15, Chase Martin 15, Trendon Tisdale 11, Anfernee Nelson 9, Ike Houston 7, Braxton Scott 6, Cain Smith 3.