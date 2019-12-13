CLASS 2A FINAL
No. 2 Metro Christian vs. No. 3 Vian
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium, Edmond
Tickets: $7
Records: Metro Christian (14-0), Vian (13-1)
Playoff history: Metro has never won a gold ball and is in the state final for the first time. Vian’s only state championship was in 1971. The Wolverines lost in the finals in 1970, ‘81 and 2006. The teams have never met.
The matchup: Both have high-scoring offenses that will face stingy defenses. Vian allows 11 points per game and Metro 12.6. Defensive standouts for Vian include former NFL and Oklahoma State linebacker Kenyatta Wright’s sons, Elijah and Solomon, who are cousins of quarterback/cornerback Javyn Wright. Kenyatta is a Vian assistant. Another defensive dynamo is safety Gray Cloud, who is the team’s leading rusher. Solomon, a nose tackle who is one of the state’s top defensive linemen, is 6-foot and 275 pounds. Elijah also is Vian’s leading receiver with 10 receptions and three TDs. ... Metro’s defense is led by linebackers Price Allman (104 tackles) and Cade Gibson (93 tackles). Metro coach Jared McCoy refers to them as “our dynamic duo on the inside.” Carson Callaway, Aidan Currivean and Levi Korir lead the secondary with three interceptions each. Gibson and Currivean have come up with five turnovers each. ... Vian will have a size advantage. Metro’s line is led by Ethan Benson and Andrew Marouk. “Vian is a big physical team that runs the ball, Callaway said. “We know what’s coming, so we’ve got to bring it every play.” Allman added, “Tackling is the key. They have plenty of athletes who can run it and break it on any play.”
Notable: Metro assistant coach Joe Blankenship is a brother of Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship, who won the 6AI title last weekend. .. In Week 3 this season, Vian beat Owasso’s JV 31-14. ... Vian’s only loss was 25-18 to 3A champion Lincoln Christian. ... McCoy’s record as a head coach is 118-29 in 12 seasons at Metro. Willis is 43-9 in four seasons at Vian. He also was head coach at Keys for 12 seasons and his overall record is 120-66.