For more than a quarter Thursday, with a berth in the state basketball tournament on the line, Sapulpa’s girls were giving No. 1 Norman all it wanted.
The No. 7 Chieftains led by eight points before the defending Class 6A champion Tigers called timeout to refocus their defense. From there, Sapulpa started missing shots and went into a cold spell of global proportions.
Norman’s Chantae Embry and Myka Perry combined to score the final 10 points of the first half, part of an 18-0 run that carried well into the third quarter, and the Tigers rolled on to a 61-42 area tournament win before about 1,000 spectators in Memorial Veterans Arena.
Embry, ranked the nation’s No. 57 junior by ESPN, scored 17, Kelbie Washington added 16 and Perry finished with 13. The Tigers (24-1) won their 22nd straight game and qualified for the state tournament, which opens Thursday in Tulsa.
Temira Poindexter scored 14 and Ray Osborn and Stailee Heard had 10 each for the Chieftains (22-4). Sapulpa saw a 10-game win streak broken but still can reach the state tournament for the first time in five years by beating Mustang at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Owasso.
Mustang’s No. 18 Broncos (13-13) eliminated Broken Arrow 69-38 behind Kyra Misuraca and Carly Mosley, each with 14 points.
Sapulpa, which shot 48% in racing to 20 regular-season wins, a regional title and the Frontier Conference championship, went 7-for-14 over the first eight minutes and led 21-13 early in the second quarter.
But the Tigers went just 10-for-32 over the final three quarters, missing the kind of layups and close-in shots they normally live on.
“The team we’ve been watching the last several weeks didn’t show up tonight,” Chieftains coach Darlean Calip said.
But, Calip admitted, “Norman started playing really good defense and we didn’t respond.”
Sapulpa scored the first five points of the second quarter before Norman coach Michael Neal called timeout. The Tigers had to keep the speedy Chieftains from getting in transition and beating them down the floor, he said.
“We had a lot of energy early in the game and our kids might have been trying to do too much,” Neal said. “We had to get ourselves settled down and play the way we knew we could play.”
From there, almost every Sapulpa shot was contested, while the Tigers leaned on the playmaking ability of Washington, their standout point guard, and she drove the middle and found Embry and Perry for easy baskets.
Norman opened the game with six straight points, but Poindexter’s 3-pointer keyed an 11-point run by the Chieftains, who then led 14-7 on a 3-pointer by Heard.
Sapulpa’s advantage went to 21-13 on baskets by Heard and Alexis Lewis and a foul shot by De’Shawnti Thomas early in the second quarter, but Norman quickly took control following Neal’s timeout.
The powerful Embry scored three straight baskets and Perry followed with a layup and the game was tied at 21. Washington stole the inbounds pass and missed on a drive, but Perry rebounded and scored and the Tigers were ahead 23-21.
Things went from bad to worse for the Chieftains in the third quarter. The Tigers scored the first eight points before Poindexter’s 3-pointer ended a scoreless drought of more than eight minutes.
Sapulpa was within seven at that point, but Washington answered with a 3-pointer and the Chieftains were never again closer than 10.
As deflating as the loss was, Calip said her team’s goal was still intact.
“Nobody wants to lose, but losing can be a great teaching tool. I told our kids to play like we played the (previous) 10 games and we’ll be all right,” she said. “I know they’ll bounce back.”
Mustang 69, Broken Arrow 38
High-scoring Taleyah Jones scored 13 to pace the Tigers (10-15), who trailed 20-7 after one quarter and never could muster the same energy in their regional first-round upset of Sand Springs last week.
NORMAN 61, SAPULPA 42
Sapulpa 16 5 7 14 — 42
Norman 13 10 16 22 — 61
Sapulpa (22-4): Temira Poindexter 14, Ray Osborn 10, Stailee Heard 10, Alexis Lewis 7, De’Shawnti Thomas 1.
Norman (24-1): Chantae Embry 17, Kelbie Washington 16, Myka Perry 13, Mikayla Parks 8, Aaliyah Henderson 7.
MUSTANG 69, BROKEN ARROW 38
Mustang 20 15 16 18 — 69
Broken Arrow 7 8 9 14 — 38
Mustang (13-13): Kyra Misuraca 14, Carly Mosley 14, Lunden Foreman 10, Talia Pogi 9, Jaycee Freshour 8, Jaki Rollins 4, Kate Niehues 3, Hannah Keele 2, Aliyah Pinon 2, Joanna Rivera 2, Reagan Dorsey 1.
Broken Arrow (10-15): Taleyah Jones 13, Tea Myers 8, Kelsey Duffey 6, Denym Sanders 4, Hannah Duin 4, Jada Hytche 3.