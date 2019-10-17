SHAWNEE — Union hung around longer than some may have expected before top-ranked Broken Arrow finally got the bats going.
The Tigers used a six-run fifth inning Thursday afternoon to pull away 8-1 in the first round of the Class 6A state softball tournament at the Ballfields at Firelake.
Armed with a 23-game winning streak, Broken Arrow (38-2) will take on Owasso (25-13) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in one semifinal. The Rams rallied to beat Westmoore 4-3 in the nightcap.
“Their pitcher did a great job and early on in the game we were mistiming their pitches,” Broken Arrow coach Randall King said about the Tigers’ win over Union. “Later in the game, we finally got better with our timing.”
Moore (26-10) and Edmond Memorial (26-8) will meet in the other semifinal.
Locked in a scoreless game through four innings, McKayla Carney started the Tigers’ fifth-inning rally with a leadoff single. After Auryana Johnson laid down a sacrifice bunt, the next seven BA batters reached base. Maci Cole delivered an RBI triple, Anita Hall added an RBI single and Evie Herring blasted a two-run double to highlight the six-run outburst.
“It helps a lot because it builds up your confidence,” Herring said. “See you can hit the ball and if we stay relaxed, we can keep doing it.”
Carney went 3-for-4, and Raegan Edwards and Cole each had two hits.
Union never could solve BA starting pitcher Savannah Evans. The senior scattered five hits and struck out three.
Freshman Kayla Adams took the loss despite a solid 4 ⅓ innings. Mayla Sheldon had two hits to lead the Redskins (24-14).
Owasso 4, Westmoore 3
No. 9 hitter Allene Dennis delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, then made a sliding catch in left field to take away a possible tying run in the seventh as the Rams snapped a five-game first-round losing streak.
“It feels so good,” said Dennis, a senior. “Since my freshman year, we’ve been losing the first game. It just feels good.”
The Rams trailed 3-1 after a three-run fifth by the Jaguars (30-9) off pitcher Lily Shaw. Shaw redeemed herself at the plate with a two-run home run to tie the game.
“I went up there and I wanted to get (the lead) back,” said Shaw, who did not allow an earned run and struck out six.
Paige Knight, Shaw and Dennis each had two hits to lead Owasso.
The Rams led 1-0 through four innings when Tersha Christian’s two-RBI single to right keyed a three-run rally for Westmoore.
Moore 8, Sand Springs 7
The Sandites squandered a five-run lead as Moore scored six times in the bottom of the fifth to pull out the win.
Five of the Lions’ runs came with two outs as they capitalized on three walks and two errors by Sand Springs.
“We started to play tight,” Sandites coach Shelli Brown said. “We played not to make the mistake, and when you do that, you have a tendency to make a mistake.”
Catcher Sabrina Usher went 4-for-4, including an RBI double in the second and a three-run homer in the fourth that gave Sand Springs a 7-2 lead. Rachael Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Felicity Horn added two hits.
Kaylee Lovecamp got the win as she pitched a scoreless 3 ⅔ innings in relief for Moore (26-10). Aliyah Taff took the loss for the Sandites (23-13).
Class 6AQuarterfinals Thursday
Edmond Memorial 9, Deer Creek 3
Moore 8, Sand Springs 7
Broken Arrow 8, Union 1
Owasso 4, Westmoore 3
Semifinals Friday
Edmond Memorial (26-8) vs. Moore (26-10), 11 a.m.
Broken Arrow (38-2) vs. Owasso (25-13), 1:30 p.m.
Championship Saturday
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Linescores
Moore 8, Sand Springs 7
Sand Springs 040 300 0 — 7 12 3
Moore 002 060 x — 8 4 1
Taff and Usher Haley, Lovecamp (4) and Barrett. W: Lovecamp. L: Taff. 2B: Jones, Usher. HR: Usher.
Broken Arrow 8, Union 1
Broken Arrow 000 060 2 — 8 11 3
Union 000 001 0 — 1 5 4
Evans and Duin Adams, Carroll, Lund and Patton. W: Evans. L: Adams. 2B: Herring, Evans, Carney, Robinson, McClellan. 3B: Cole.
Owasso 4, Westmoore 3
Westmoore 000 030 0 — 3 4 0
Owasso 100 021 0 — 4 11 2
Marwitz, Harrison and Walde; Shaw and Ahmed. W: Shaw. L: Harrison. 2B: Knight, Ahmed. HR: Shaw.