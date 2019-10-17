SHAWNEE — Last season, Pryor took advantage of a series of defensive breakdowns by Collinsville in a Class 5A quarterfinal win.
The roles were reversed Thursday as a trio of Tigers errors keyed a three-run fifth-inning for the Cardinals. Senior pitcher Elizabeth Aman and her defense remained steady as Collinsville defeated Pryor 3-0 in their first-round state game at the Ballfields at Firelake.
“I felt like the game was going to be close,” said Aman, who scattered five hits and did not walk a batter. “There was going to be that one inning, and it was going to be us or them. We had that inning.”
With the win, the Cardinals (26-7) advance to a semifinal matchup against top-seed Carl Albert (28-5) at 11 a.m. Friday. The Titans advanced with a 10-4 win over El Reno.
Durant (25-13) knocked off Tahlequah 4-1 and will face Piedmont (24-8) in the other semifinal.
Collinsville mustered just two hits off Pryor starter Olivia Cummings, but one of those proved to be the difference for the Cardinals.
Scoreless through the first 4½ innings, the Cardinals’ Mackenzie Crow reached on a throwing error to lead off the fifth. Another Pryor throwing error, followed by an Alissa Jones sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk to Cambrie Schlomann loaded the bases with one out. Sophomore Kenley Hardesty stepped to the plate and dropped a two-run single into shallow right field for a 2-0 lead.
Hardesty, the No. 8-hole hitter, accounted for both Cardinals hits against Pryor.
“I was trying to stay relaxed,” Hardest said about her clutch fifth-inning hit. “I tried to picture the perfect pitch. I saw the infield was up and the outfield was back, so I just hit it right in between that gap. It was great. It’s probably one of the best moments of my life.”
Schlomann later scored on another errant throw to provide a three-run cushion.
Pryor ended its season with a 25-11 record.
Durant 4, Tahlequah 1
Isabelle Cox registered 11 strikeouts and gave up just one hit as the Lions roared to a first-round win. Durant scored three times in the second and once in the third.
Betty Danner belted a solo home run in the fifth for Tahlequah. Bailey Jones took the loss for the Tigers (22-18).
Class 5AQuarterfinals Thursday
Carl Albert 10, El Reno 4
Collinsville 3, Pryor 0
Piedmont 16, Woodward 3
Durant 4, Tahlequah 1
Semifinals Friday
Carl Albert (28-5) vs. Collinsville (26-7), 11 a.m.
Durant (25-13) vs. Piedmont (24-8), 1:30 p.m.
Championship Saturday
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Linescores
Collinsville 3, Pryor 0
Pryor 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Collinsville 000 030 x — 3 2 1
Cummings and Bell; Aman and Hardesty. W: Aman. L: Cummings.
Durant 4, Tahlequah 1
Tahlequah 000 010 0 — 1 6 0
Durant 031 000 x — 4 11 0
Jones and Moreno; Cox and Polson. W: Cox. L: Jones. 2B: Danner, Keel, Cox, Gregory, Polson. HR: Danner.