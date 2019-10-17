SHAWNEE — Keely Ibarra and her Hilldale softball teammates bashed their way into the Class 4A state semifinals.
The Hornets collected 14 hits, including a 4-for-5 performance from the junior, as they rolled past Tecumseh 14-4 Thursday in the first round of the state tournament at the Ballfields at Firelake.
Hilldale (30-3) will take on Purcell (27-3) at 11 a.m. Friday in one semifinal. Oologah (34-3) will take on top-ranked Newcastle (30-6) in the other semifinal. The Mustangs defeated Love Grove 3-1, and Newcastle escaped with a 1-0 win in 10 innings over Muldrow.
Drew Riddle, Rayna Rock and Madi Folsom each had two hits as Hilldale scored four runs in the fourth and two in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Makayla Williams got the complete-game win for Hilldale.
Purcell 5, Skiatook 1
Katelyn Carwille tossed a two-hitter and delivered a two-run triple as the Dragons scored all of their runs in the top of the fourth inning. Carwille struck out nine to lead Purcell (27-3).
Bailey Henderson accounted for both Skiatook (21-11) hits, including a triple in the sixth that led to the Bulldogs’ lone run. Piper Hand took the loss, but all five runs were unearned.
Oologah 3, Lone Grove 1
Kenzie Chacon struck out six as the Mustangs advanced with a win in the first-round nightcap.
Class 4AQuarterfinals Thursday
Purcell 5, Skiatook 1
Hilldale 8, Tecumseh 1
Newcastle 1, Muldrow 0, 10 inn.
Oologah 3, Lone Grove 1
Semifinals Friday
Purcell (27-3) vs. Hilldale (30-3), 11 a.m.
Newcastle (30-6) vs. Oologah (34-3), 1:30 p.m.
Championship Saturday
Semifinal winners, noon
Linescores
Purcell 5, Skiatook 1
Purcell 000 500 0 — 5 5 0
Skiatook 000 001 0 — 1 2 4
Carwille and Jennings; Hand and Lynn. W: Carwille. L: Hand. 3B: Carwille, Henderson.
Hilldale 8, Tecumseh 1
Hilldale 000 402 2 — 8 14 3
Tecumseh 001 000 0 — 1 4 3
Williams and Ibarra; Sturm, Atkenhurst (6) and Bingham. W: Williams. L: Sturm. 2B: Barnoskie, Folsom, Riddle, Rock.