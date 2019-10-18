SHAWNEE — Top-seeded Carl Albert took a couple of innings to flex its offensive muscle, but then didn’t let up.
The Titans bashed three home runs, including two by senior catcher Zadie LaValley, and scored 14 runs in the final four innings to roll past Collinsville 14-4 Friday in a Class 5A state softball semifinal at the Ballfields at Firelake.
“We kind of got a little yelled at. That kind of pumped us up,” said a smiling LaValley, a Baylor commit who reached base in all four plate appearances. “We were swinging at pitches we probably shouldn’t have, so we started focusing on swinging at pitches we wanted.”
Carl Albert (29-5), the two-time defending 5A champion, advances to the title game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Piedmont (25-8). The Wildcats rolled to an 18-0 run-rule win against Durant.
Collinsville grabbed the momentum with a run in each of the first two innings to lead 2-0. Fallin Sexton drove in Korynn Tindel with a one-out single in the first. Makayla Davis reached on an infield single in the second, then advanced to second on an errant throw, which also allowed courtesy runner Jessica Miller to score.
But the Cardinals missed an opportunity for more. A Collinsville runner got caught in a rundown between third and home to leave the bases loaded.
“You have an opportunity and you’ve got to have that key base hit or even a home run to clear the bases,” Collinsville coach Mike Henry said. “It changes the outlook a little bit and maybe they keep their morale up a bit.”
Cardinals pitcher Elizabeth Aman held Carl Albert hitless through two innings before the Titans found their groove in the third. Aerin Tally began the rally with a one-out double, Hannah Williams singled and LaValley hit a three-run blast that gave the Titans a 3-2 lead. Collinsville misplayed an infield pop-up that plated another run. Nia Long’s two-out single made it 6-2.
In the fourth, LaValley and Kelley each smacked two-run homers as the Carl Albert cushion expanded to 10-2.
“When we get going, we get going,” LaValley said of the Titans offense. “It’s contagious.”
Collinsville got a run back in the fifth when Jessica Miller singled in Korynn Tindel with one out. After a four-run sixth by Carl Albert, the Cardinals tacked on a run in the sixth when Davis singled and scored but it was not enough to prevent the run rule.
“We didn’t lose the game because of errors or not hitting the ball,” Henry said. “We had good at-bats. They just outhit us. We knew coming in they were a good offensive team and they proved it.”
Hannah Williams got the win for the Titans as she scattered nine hits.
Aman took the loss for Collinsville. Tindell and Davis had two hits each for the Cardinals (26-8).
Class 5A state
Ballfields at Firelake, Shawnee
Quarterfinals Thursday
Carl Albert 10, El Reno 4
Collinsville 3, Pryor 0
Piedmont 16, Woodward 3
Durant 4, Tahlequah 1
Semifinals Friday
Carl Albert 14, Collinsville 4, 6 inn.
Piedmont 18, Durant 0
Championship Saturday
Carl Albert (29-5) vs. Piedmont (25-8), 2:30 p.m.
Linescore
Carl Albert 14, Collinsville 4
Carl Albert 006 404 — 14 14 2
Collinsville 110 011 — 4 9 3
Williams and LaValley. Aman and Hardesty. W: Williams. L: Aman. 2B: Talley, Kelley 2, Rogers, Atkins, Sexton. HR: LaValley 2, Kelley.