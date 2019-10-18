SHAWNEE — Katelynn Carwile silenced the Hilldale bats and helped her team punch a ticket to the Class 4A state championship game.
The Purcell pitcher limited the Hornets to one hit and struck out eight as Purcell rolled to a 10-0, six-inning semifinal victory Friday in a semifinal at the Ballfields at Firelake.
Purcell (28-3) will take on Newcastle (31-6) in the final at noon Saturday. Newcastle blanked Oologah 6-0 in the other semifinal.
“That’s her MO. She’ll go up in the zone and throws hard enough and effective enough,” Hilldale coach Darren Riddle said of Carwile. “It’s not so high, but it’s still hard to lay off. It’s an equalizer pitch. Division I hitters have a hard time staying off it.”
Carwile also belted two home runs and Chelsea Spain went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and four RBIs to lead Purcell’s 10-hit attack. Carwile and Spain connected on back-to-back solo homers in the sixth to complete the run-rule win.
Drew Riddle tripled for Hilldale’s lone hit. Makayla Williams took the loss for the Hornets (30-4), as she allowed eight hits and seven earned runs in four innings.
Newcastle 6, Oologah 0
McKenzie Wagoner held the Mustangs to three hits in the shutout.
Kiah Purdunn went 2-for-4 for Oologah (34-4). Emma Gill had the other Mustang hit.
Bailie Runner allowed seven hits and three earned runs in a complete-game effort.
Class 4A state
Ballfields at Firelake, Shawnee
Quarterfinals Thursday
Purcell 5, Skiatook 1
Hilldale 8, Tecumseh 1
Newcastle 1, Muldrow 0, 10 inn.
Oologah 3, Lone Grove 1
Semifinals Friday
Purcell 10, Hilldale 0, 6 inn.
Newcastle 6, Oologah 0
Championship Saturday
Purcell (28-3) vs. Newcastle (31-6), noon
Linescores
Purcell 10, Hilldale 0
Hilldale 000 000 — 0 1 1
Purcell 102 502 — 10 10 1
Williams, Riddle and Ibarra; Carwile and Jennings. W: Carwile. L: Williams. 2B: Spain, Jennings. 3B: Riddle. HR: Spain, Carwile 2.
Newcastle 6, Oologah 0
Newcastle 003 010 2 — 6 7 2
Oologah 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Wagoner and Pursell; Runner and Gill. W: Wagoner. L: Runner. 2: Wagoner. 3B: Strange.