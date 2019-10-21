CLAREMORE – Both teams entered the Class 6A volleyball state semifinal on hot streaks, but in the end, it was No. 1 Broken Arrow that emerged with a 3-1 victory over No. 5 Edmond Santa Fe on Monday.
The Tigers (32-2) advance to the state final on Tuesday at Catoosa against No. 3 Edmond North, which outlasted No. 2 Edmond Memorial 3-1 (16-25, 29-27, 25-19, 25-23) in the other semifinal. Broken Arrow, which has now won 14 consecutive matches, defeated Jenks 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-20) in the quarterfinals earlier in the day.
Broken Arrow hasn’t been to a state final since winning its only title back in 1993.
“Being able to come here with the team is just so amazing and it’s a feeling you can’t describe,” BA senior outside-hitter Macy Blackburn said of reaching the final. “I haven’t played on a team like this my whole high school career. It’s just a whole new feeling, a whole new want-to that we didn’t have in the past years, that we have now, and being here, going to the finals, oh my gosh...”
Edmond Santa Fe (22-10), the two-time defending 6A champions, entered the semifinal having won 12 straight matches, with the last nine coming by 3-0 shutouts, including its quarterfinal triumph over No. 4 Mustang earlier in the day.
Santa Fe won the first set, marking the first time Broken Arrow had lost a set since Sept. 26, a span of nine matches.
“They kind of came out and put it on us in that first set and we had to adjust a little bit,” Tigers coach Ian Bullen said. “We flipped a couple of hitters around, changed the defense just a little bit, and our girls responded. It had been a while since we played somebody that high caliber like that, so it was really a little bit of a shock to the system, so it was just a matter of us being able to elevate the play a little bit and the girls have been able to do that all year. That’s one thing I’ve been super proud of them – every time we have to step up, every time we have to play a little bit harder, they seem to be able to find that other gear. Good fun.”
Santa Fe led the whole way through the first set, building up a 21-12 lead at one point before finally prevailing 25-22. But the Tigers responded with a strong performance in set two, never trailing as they claimed a 25-21 victory, tying it up at 1-1.
“After the first set, I knew that we can handle anything that’s given to us, we just have to put our minds to it,” Blackburn said. “We just had a rough start.”
The third set featured four different lead changes as the teams were close throughout, finding themselves knotted 21-21 before the Tigers surged at the end to take it 25-22.
In the fourth set, with the chance to close it out, the Tigers never trailed, building up leads of 14-8 and 16-9 before Santa Fe pulled to within 17-15. After calling a time out to calm down, Broken Arrow reapplied the pressure and won 25-19.
Broken Arrow and Edmond North, which is seeking its first volleyball state championship since 2015, did meet once this season, with the Tigers prevailing 3-0 on Oct. 3.
Class 6A Volleyball Championship
Quarterfinals
Broken Arrow 3, Jenks 0
Edmond Santa Fe 3, Mustang 0
Edmond North 3, Edmond Deer Creek 0
Edmond Memorial 3, Norman North 1
Semifinals
Broken Arrow 3, Edmond Santa Fe 1
Edmond North 3, Edmond Memorial 1
Championship
Tuesday at Catoosa High School
Broken Arrow vs. Edmond North, 7:30 p.m.