CATOOSA — The rivalry between Bishop Kelley and Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness is always big, but the stakes were even higher Monday in the Class 5A volleyball state semifinals.
The end result saw the third-ranked Comets outlast the second-ranked Irish in five sets (25-23, 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10).
Kelley (23-11) will face top-ranked Victory Christian in the state championship match Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Catoosa.
The Conquerors (33-2) cruised past fifth-ranked Claremore 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-13) in Monday’s other semifinal.
Victory Christian will be going for its third consecutive championship after winning 5A in 2017 and 4A last year. Kelley has a state-best 18 titles and is the defending champ in 5A.
Earlier Monday in the quarterfinals, the Conquerors beat No. 8 St. Mary 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-11) while the Comets downed No. 6 Carl Albert 3-1 (25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22).
The other two quarterfinals saw Claremore topple No. 4 Coweta 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-17), and McGuinness drop No. 7 Cascia Hall 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-22).
Kelley 3, McGuinness 2
It was a back-and-forth match throughout. The Comets took the opening set and had late leads in both the second and third sets.
The Irish (33-6) prevailed in each of those frames though. Kelley responded in the fourth set to take it the distance.
The final set featured several marathon points and surges. McGuinness jumped ahead 5-3 with three consecutive points.
The Comets countered with four in a row behind solid serving from Madeline Barton. The Irish then got the next two points to draw even.
Kelley, however, responded with the next three points thanks to more good serving, this time from Audrey Buford.
The Comets stayed in front from there. They got a pair of key kills from Abby Medico, another from Caitlin Ozment, and then finished things off with a block.
“It was frustrating when McGuinness came back on us,” Kelley coach Jerri Berna said. “We just kept talking to our team about positive energy and letting it flow through.”
Kelley appeared to be on its way to a two set advantage after it was up 21-17. The Irish responded though with an 8-1 run to end the frame.
The third set was even more frustrating for the Comets. They led 19-12 before McGuinness closed that one out with a 13-4 surge.
Kelley built another lead in the fourth set, but didn’t let that one slip away. That set the stage for the dramatic final stanza.
“McGuinness is a great team,” said Berna. “We are proud to have played them. Victory is also a great team. We’ve got our work cut out. We will come out and give it a shot but right now we are going to enjoy this one.”
Victory Christian 3, Claremore 0
The Conquerors got strong play several players, including seniors Jaxie Wakley, an ORU commit, and Ruthie Udoumoh, an OSU basketball commit.
“I was very pleased with our overall team effort from every position,” Victory Christian coach Dan Donohue said.
Victory Christian never trailed in the first set, opening with the first five points. Katie Pinell provided a boost with solid serving.
The Zebras (27-10) held some early leads in the second set with the last one coming at 4-3. The Conquerors, however, grabbed control with a 10-1 run.
Hannah Warlick had solid serving to aid that spurt. Riley Mattoon and Bella Wakley, younger sister of Jaxie, then came up with key kills in the latter part of the frame.
Victory Christian scored the first four points of the final set and never trailed in it as well. Claremore was down 13-5 but fought back within 15-10.
Maddie Hardage had solid overall play and Maria Nunez came up with some nice serves to aid that last gasp from the Zebras.
The Conquerors, however, got the next five points thanks in part to good serving from Zoe Samuels and pulled away.
“I thought our block took them out of rhythm early,” Donohue said. “We also served aggressive and our setters did a tremendous job of moving the ball around.”
Class 5A Volleyball State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Claremore 3, Coweta 0
Victory Christian 3, St. Mary 0
Bishop Kelley 3, Carl Albert 1
Bishop McGuinness 3, Cascia Hall 0
Semifinals
Victory Christian 3, Claremore 0
Bishop Kelley 3, Bishop McGuinness 2
Championship
Tuesday at Catoosa High School
Victory Christian vs Bishop Kelley, 5:30 p.m.