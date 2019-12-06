Bixby’s Brennan Presley makes a touchdown catch against Tevin Williams of Stillwater as Bixby’s Luke Creeger looks on in the Class 6AII championship game at Wantland Stadium in Edmond on Friday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Bixby’s Braylin Presley runs the ball under pressure from Gabe Brown of Stillwater in the 6AII championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
STAFF
Neither team had received a serious test all season and many wondered how each team would respond to adversity. Both did in impressive fashion to create a classic game that lived up to the hype. Bixby overcame a 17-3 deficit to take a 19-17 halftime lead. And just when it seemed as Bixby was in total control at 26-17, Stillwater rallied for a 36-33 lead before Bixby’s Braylin Presley scored on the winning TD toss from Mason Williams with 1:04 remaining.
MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Bixby O-line overcomes rocky start
After struggling early in the game, Bixby’s offensive line outbattled Stillwater’s front when it mattered most. The line that started Caleb Townsend, Chad Tinney, Cody Paschall, Kobe Williams and Stephen Dreyer was especially impressive when the Spartans had to rely solely on their running game for a third-quarter TD after quarterback Mason Williams was temporarily knocked out of the game. And the line came through on the winning drive, particularly on a fourth-and-1 and two passes that covered the final 49 yards.
GAME MVP
Bixby WR/DB/KR Brennan Presley
After winning the Gatorade state player of the year award earlier in the day, Presley showed his excellence in all three phases of the game just as he has done throughout his four-year high school career. He caught 16 of Mason Williams’ 19 completions for 119 yards and a TD. In addition, he had nine rushes for 43 yards, two tackles plus a pass breakup, returned a free kick 39 yards to set up a TD and scored on a 98-yard kickoff return. It was fitting that he caught a 5-yard pop pass to convert a fourth-and-4 down on the final play that allowed Bixby to run out the clock.
STILLWATER MVP
Qwontrel Walker, RB
The junior turned in another fabulous playoff performance with 23 carries for 204 yards and two TDs. For a while, it looked like he would be the hero with an incredible 79-yard TD run that gave Stillwater a 36-33 lead with 3:05 left. In three playoff games this year, he had 77 carries for 647 yards and 10 TDs. In seven career playoff games, he has rushed for 1,520 yards and 20 TDs.
Video: Bixby celebrates its win over Stillwater in the 6AII state championship game
