Bixby’s Braylin Presley scores the game winning touchdown against Stillwater in the 6AII championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Stillwater’s Gunnar Gundy fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Bixby’s Mason VanPelt in the 6AII championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Bixby’s Kobe Williams hoists the gold ball championship trophy after their win against Stillwater in the 6AII championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Stillwater’s Qwontrel Walker runs for a long touchdown against Bixby in the 6AII championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Bixby’s Owen DeWoody and Brennan Presley embrace after defeating Stillwater in the 6AII championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Bixby’s Chad Tinney cries after their win over Stillwater in the 6AII championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Bixby’s Kobe Williams hoists the gold ball championship trophy after the Spartans beat Stillwater in the 6AII title game in Edmond on Friday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
EDMOND — Finally, it became the wild offensive shootout everyone expected, with lots of touchdowns and lots of big plays.
In the end, the Bixby Spartans were the last team standing. Braylin Presley scored on Mason Williams’ screen pass from 12 yards out with 1:04 left, lifting the No. 1 Spartans to a 40-36 win over No. 2 Stillwater in the 6A Division II championship game before an announced crowd of 7,208 in the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
On the play before, Luke Creeger caught a curl route from Williams at the Stillwater 49 and locked up with a defender, bumped and stiff-armed his way 37 yards down the sideline, setting up the Presley touchdown on the next play.
“I didn’t think anything could bring me down on that play, I was just running, running, running,” said Creeger, often overshadowed by Braylin Presley and his older brother, Brennan, in the Spartans’ talented receiving corps.
Braylin said he could sense the Pioneers reeling, and the Spartans hurried to snap the ball again before they could catch their breath.
“We could see them scrambling and weren’t ready,” Braylin said. “We had to hurry it up and hike it quick. (Williams) threw a low ball and I had to concentrate on catching it. Then I turned the jets on to get into the end zone.”
Barrett Daniel threw a key block for Presley and made another big play a few minutes later.
With Stillwater down to its last gasp, Bixby’s Mason Van Pelt sacked Stillwater senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy. The ball came out and Daniel recovered. From there, the Spartans ran out the clock.
Bixby, winning its 25th straight game over two seasons, captured a second consecutive gold ball and fifth in six years under coach Loren Montgomery while ending Stillwater’s hopes for a title in the championship game for the second straight year.
“I don’t think we ever adjusted to (Stillwater’s defense),” Montgomery said. “Their game is to get you behind the chains, and they got us behind the chains a lot. But they gave us some breaks and we were able to capitalize. I’m proud of our kids for hanging in there. It was definitely a bend-a-lot-but-don’t-break kind of deal.”
Bixby fell behind 17-3 in the first quarter, rallied to lead 19-17 at the half and survived a wild finish that saw the teams combine for 33 fourth-quarter points.
Stillwater, coached by Tucker Barnard, finished 12-1 in 2019 and is 24-2 over the past two seasons.
“They gave everything they had,” Barnard said of his players. “They gave us our best efforts, and we’ve got to be able to hold our heads high and know that there’s nothing to regret when you know you went all in. We went all in and I’m proud of them and I love them.”
Brennan Presley had a 98-yard kickoff return that gave Bixby a 33-23 lead in the fourth quarter, caught 16 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 53 yards in a performance worthy of his selection earlier in the day of Gatorade player of the year for Oklahoma.
“I think this is the best possible way to go out, I think that’s the best game I’ve ever been a part of, just the back and forth, coming back late, I can’t explain it,” he said.
Montgomery said “Brennan’s electric. He’s the player of the year and he showed it tonight.”
Bixby had to score late after Stillwater’s Qwontrel Walker exploded on a 79-yard run to put the Pioneers ahead 36-33 with 3:05 left.
Walker, the Pioneers’ powerful junior, rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and now has more than 5,700 rushing yards over his first varsity season.
Brennan Presley’s kickoff return, following a 1-yard TD run by Walker, put the Spartans ahead 33-23, but the two-possession cushion didn’t last long.
On the first play of the next possession, Bomber senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy threw 65 yards to Jack Smithton to make it 33-30, in a sequence that saw three TDs scored in a span of 24 seconds.
Following the Gundy-to-Smithton score, Bixby couldn’t move the ball but Reis Vernon punted 37 yards to the Pioneer 10. Stillwater looked to be behind the eight-ball, but Gundy threw 10 yards to Anthony Bland on second down to the 21 and Walker exploded over the left side on the next play.
He seemed to lose his balance, but caught his feet and set off in earnest down the left sideline, reaching about the 20 before Presley tried to grab him high and Walker spun out of his grasp.
From there, Walker broke across the middle and ran through two more defenders before getting into the end zone, and Stillwater was ahead for the first time in the second half.
Stillwater’s defense dominated the game for a quarter, but with a 17-3 lead, the Pioneers gave the Spartans a gift. A high snap went over Gundy’s head and went through the end zone.
The safety, coupled Williams’ 19-yard TD pass to Brennan Presley and Carson Chambers’ first of two rushing touchdowns with 17 seconds left before halftime, put the Spartans in front.
They made it 26-17 on Chambers’ second TD in the third quarter and then outdueled the Pioneers in a wild, closing flurry of explosive plays.
