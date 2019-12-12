Class B final
No. 1 Regent Prep vs. No. 2 Shattuck
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Charles W. Sheid Stadium, Western Heights High School
Tickets: $7
Records: Regent Prep (14-0), Shattuck (13-0)
Playoff history: In the only previous meeting between the schools, Shattuck defeated Regent Prep 42-26 in last year's Class B final at Western Heights. Shattuck captured its second straight gold ball, third in four years and 11th overall. Regent played well in its first finals appearance. The Rams led early in the game and were even at 20 and again at 26 in the fourth quarter before Shattuck scored the final two TDs.
The matchup: Shattuck puts its tradition and 34-game winning streak on the line against Regent's veteran-laden steamroller squad. … The Rams lead Class B in scoring, averaging 56 points per game, and lead all Oklahoma high school football teams in fewest points allowed, only 4.3 per game. … Regent WR Jack Wright set a national career record for receiving TDs and has 112 over four seasons, along with 263 receptions and 6,146 receiving yards. … QB Braden Gilbert has 134 passing TDs and 9,902 yards of total offense over four seasons.
Other key players: Regent RB Harrison Smith returned after missing his entire junior season with a broken leg, and "has really given us a spark," coach Adam Bishop said. … Shattuck coach Troy Bullard resisted requests for his team's statistics, but did report that Samuel Long, John Bay and Kole Crawford are his leading rusher, passer and tackler, respectively.
Notable: Sattuch Bullard guided Shattuck to a national-record 91 consecutive wins in 2003-09 and has an amazing 162-9 record with 10 state titles over 13 seasons. … Regent's Adam Bishop is 65-27 over nine seasons. … Regent posted six shutouts in 2019 and did not allow a team to score in double digits until a 59-14 quarterfinal win over Alex.