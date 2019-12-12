It’s one of the most important questions in what’s left of the high school football season: Can Regent Prep win a game when it’s pressed to play four full quarters?
The Class B No. 1 Rams haven’t had to do it all season. They’ve won 14 straight games abbreviated by eight-man football’s mercy rule, which stops a match when either team leads by 45 or more at halftime or thereafter.
Depew and Yale pushed the Rams into the third quarter during the regular season and Alex became the first team to survive all the way to the fourth quarter in a 59-14 quarterfinal playoff loss two weeks ago.
“My buddies are like, ‘Man, you guys are gonna be tired if that full game ever comes,’ but we’ve done a lot of conditioning and I think we’ll be ready,” senior receiver Jack Wright said.
Shattuck coach Troy Bullard is impressed with the Rams’ feat. His No. 2 Indians will play them for the Class B state title at 7 p.m. Friday in Charles W. Sheid Stadium at Western Heights High School.
“They’ve ‘45’d’ everybody they’ve played,” Bullard said. “We’ve won 10 state titles and never did that.”
Bullard has made Shattuck into eight-man football’s marquee program. The Indians defeated Regent 42-26 at Western Heights in last year’s final and are gunning for an 11th state title under Bullard and 12th overall.
But the Rams seem poised to take away their crown.
While Shattuck graduated heavily from 2018, Regent returned its best players. Wright owns a national record with 112 career receiving touchdowns and quarterback Braden Gilbert has 134 career TD passes.
Regent coach Adam Bishop isn’t taking anything for granted.
“(Shattuck’s) good enough to have won 34 games in a row. They’re the best team out there, no doubt,” Bishop said.
The Indians haven’t lost since falling to Laverne 44-42 on Oct. 19, 2017. They came back to beat Laverne 30-16 in that year’s Class B final, went 14-0 last year and are 13-0 in 2019.
“They’ve just reloaded (from last season) and haven’t missed a beat,” Bishop said. “They control every game they play and do whatever they want.”
Bishop said winning games without having to play four full quarters has its compensations.
“People get home earlier and we don’t have a lot of injuries,” he said.
But the Rams have also built conditioning into every phase of practice to make sure they’re ready when the time comes.
“The defense is gonna run to the ball every time and the receivers are gonna finish their routes.” Bishop said. “We’ll run a few sprints at the end of practice and we might sprint down on kickoffs, but mostly we try not to do a lot of standing around. We try to keep things moving from drill to drill.”
Said junior defensive back Seth Streeter: “When we go against the scout team, we make it super competitive. Guys are flying around on both sides of the ball. The scout team has really prepared us this year.”
Added Wright: “We’re not going through the motions. We’re going at everything 100% so when it is time to go four quarters, we’ll be ready.”
The Rams have scored more points (784) and allowed fewer (60) than any team team in the state this season. They’ve posted six shutouts and didn’t allow a team to score in double digits until Alex in the 13th game.
Wright said a defense led by Streeter and fellow juniors Will Gilbreath and Cole Wiseman has improved greatly over last season.
“The juniors are the core of our defense. They got stronger over the summer and their football IQ came up with playing more games,” he said. “We’re a different animal on defense this year and I think that’s evident in our play.”