OKLAHOMA CITY — Regent Prep’s Rams fought to the end, but they couldn’t quite get the job done without record-setting wide receiver Jack Wright on the field.
The nation’s high school career leader in touchdown receptions, Wright went down near the end of the first quarter with what was believed to be a kneecap dislocation and did not return.
Regent’s defense stood tall, but the No. 1 Rams couldn’t overcome seven turnovers and fell to No. 2 Shattuck 24-19 in the Class B football final before about 2,500 spectators in Charles Sheid Stasdium at Western Heights High School.
Shattuck senior quarterback John Bay, an Oklahoma State baseball commit, rushed 26 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns. He also kicked a 30-yard field goal as Shattuck extended the state’s longest active winning streak to 35 games and won its 11th state title under coach Troy Bullard, the school’s fourth in five years and the 12th gold ball overall.
“We have a lot of four-year starters and they overcome my coaching,” Bullard said with a chuckle. “I get way too much credit,” he said, trying to share the credit with his brother and coaching assistant, Tyson Bullard.
The loss capped the finest season in Regent history. The Rams, who also lost to Shattuck in last year’s final at Western Heights, won their first 14 games in 2019 by the 45-point mercy rule in eight-man football.
Coach Adam Bishop said the Rams weren’t looking for excuses, but he did admit it was harder after Wright, who finished his career with 112 receiving TDs, injured his left knee with the Rams threatening at the Shattuck 8-yard line.
“(Wright’s) such a leader for us. He’s always been there for four years, every time we needed him, and it took us a little time to adjust,” Bishop said. “But our other seniors stepped up and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Regent quarterback Braden Gilbert tried to carry the load by going 27-for-48 through the air for 380 yards and a TD and rushing for two others.
But he also threw five interceptions, including one to start the second half that set up the Indians to go for a touchdown that made 21-7. Bay threw 20 yards to Caden Laverty, scored from 2 yards out and booted the extra point, giving the Indians a two-possession lead.
Regent, which failed four times in the red zone in the first half and once reached within inches of the goal line on a fourth-down play, drove to the Shattuck 8 in the third quarter, but two bad snaps cost them 50 yards and the Rams were frustrated yet again.
Later, they finally closed the gap on Gilbert’s second TD. Bay’s field goal with 5:42 left made it 24-13 and a fumble on Regent’s next possession seemed to seal the deal.
But the Rams weren’t dead yet. Starting from his 21 with three minutes left, Gilbert threw 53 yards down the right sideline to Levi Haueter, who totaled five catches for 108 yards. Next, Gilbert threw 26 yards to Will Gilbreath for a TD and the Rams were within 24-19 after failing on a two-point try with 2:03 left.
Regent’s onside kick bounced once and then hopped high toward the Regent sideline. Seth Streeter tried to corral the ball but couldn’t and Shattuck took over and ran out the clock.
Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Regent had first down at the Shattuck 8 when Gilbert threw a pass to Wright, who seemed to twist his left knee and screamed as he went down.
“It wasn’t fun. I wouldn’t recommend it, that’s for sure,” Wright said. “I just planted and the knee gave out. Right now, they’re looking at a dislocated kneecap with ligament damage. It’s unfortunate, but that’s part of the game.”
Wright said the way the Rams fought without him, “speaks to the competitive nature of this team. They looked dead to rights, down 11 with only four minutes left, and they made it exciting and interesting at the end.”