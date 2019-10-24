The fall of 1971 was an exciting time for football fans on the University of Oklahoma campus.
OU and Nebraska were beating football foes by monumental margins. By early October, it was clear that neither would lose until they met in Norman on Thanksgiving Day to decide the college national football title.
The Bixby and Stillwater football teams appear to be on a similar collision course toward a rematch in the Class 6A Division II championship game. Bixby won 34-13 at Owasso Stadium last year to claim its fourth state title in five years.
Neither team has lost in 2019 and neither has had a game decided by fewer than 31 points.
Though important regular-season games remain, the No. 1 Spartans and No. 2 Pioneers have separated themselves as the clear front-runners to decide the title on or about Dec. 6 at a site to be determined by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
While both teams likely will try to focus Friday on their Week 8 opponents — Bixby hosts Sand Springs and Stillwater visits Putnam West — the Tulsa World takes a fanciful look ahead with a side-by-side comparison of the front-runners.