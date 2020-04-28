After a three-season run that included the 2019 Class 6A championship, Booker T. Washington’s Conley Phipps confirmed to the Tulsa World that he is retiring from coaching.
Phipps is the father of Trey Phipps, a Booker T. Washington senior who in November signed with the Oklahoma basketball program. Conley Phipps says he is retiring from coaching so that he has the flexibility to attend all of his son’s games with the Sooners, home and away.
“If Trey weren’t going to play (college basketball), I’d still be coaching,” Phipps said. “The closer I got to this decision, the more I started thinking, ‘Man, I’m really going to miss being part of a team.’
“Basketball is my life, but this is the right decision for me at this time. I need to be a dad and a fan, and I need to be around the Sooners as much as I can.”
The 54-year-old Phipps discussed his retirement decision with Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud on Tuesday. Phipps says he intends to teach for several more years, but will not coach for as long as Trey Phipps is on the OU basketball roster.
Phipps says he may one day return to coaching, after his son completes his college career, “but for the immediate future, I’m calling this a retirement.”
With the Hornets, Conley Phipps also coached guard Bryce Thompson, a two-time Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year who signed with the Kansas Jayhawks.
“I’ll always be thankful for coach Cloud having given me the opportunity to coach at Booker T.,” Phipps said. “I got to lead a historic program. There are a lot of fond memories.
“The pressure to win championships at Booker T. – it’s unlike the pressure at any other place. That’s why I wanted to be there in the first place. You have to embrace the pressure, and my three teams at Booker T. did that.”
At Booker T. Washington, Phipps coached the Hornets to the 2018 Class 5A championship game (a loss to Memorial) and to the 2019 6A title (as Trey Phipps totaled 42 points against Putnam City North).
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, this year’s state championship tournaments were canceled.
“We were No. 1 in the state and had a chance to win another gold ball,” Phipps said. “A good chance.”
Phipps wants to be for his son what his father was for him – a constant presence. Phipps’ actual full name is Conley Phipps II. He was coached at Cleveland (Oklahoma) High School by his father, Conley Phipps.
During a period of more than 30 years, the older Phipps missed only one of the hundreds of games in which Conley Phipps was involved as a player, an assistant coach or a head coach. The older Phipps died in 2012.
While playing for his father at Cleveland, Conley Phipps had a career scoring average of 27.2 points. Against then-No. 1-ranked Booker T. Washington in the 1983 Tournament of Champions, he scored 42 points.
Phipps played for two seasons at OU and for two more at Northeastern State in Tahlequah. At the age of 24, became the Cleveland head coach in 1990. Phipps then was a Northeastern assistant and a Billy Tubbs assistant at TCU before joining Scott Sutton’s Oral Roberts University staff in 1999. After 15 seasons with the Golden Eagles, Phipps became the Sapulpa head coach in 2014 and the Booker T. Washington head man in 2017.
The 2019-20 season was Phipps’ 30th in coaching. As a high school head coach for nine seasons – three each at Cleveland, Sapulpa and Booker T. Washington – his record was 172-63.
